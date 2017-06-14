Pacers to Hold Eighth Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, June 15

The Pacers will hold their eighth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 15.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Damyean Dotson (Houston), Luke Fischer (Marquette), Justin Jackson (North Carolina), Luke Kornet (Vanderbilt), and Donovan Mitchell (Louisville).

The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 47th overall selections.

