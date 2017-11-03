Pacers Foundation Distributes $77,500 to 11 Agencies

INDIANAPOLIS –The Pacers Foundation awarded $77,500 in grants to 11 youth-serving organizations at its recent quarterly board meeting.

The grants ranged from support for anti-bullying initiatives to the sponsoring of field trips to the Indiana State Museum to the continued use of Pacers- and Fever-themed family rooms at the Ronald McDonald House.

"We are once again gratified that we can bring financial assistance to organizations and programs that do so much to help our Indiana youth," said Pacers Foundation board chairperson Rick Fuson. "We are also grateful to those who supported our recent foundation golf outing and the Masquerade, which serve as our two primary fundraisers."

Thus far in fiscal year 2017-18, the Foundation has awarded $130,000 in grants to 26 agencies.

The latest grantees are: