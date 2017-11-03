Pacers Foundation Distributes $77,500 to 11 Agencies
State Museum Field Trips, Anti-Bullying and Mentoring Programs Among Grantees
INDIANAPOLIS –The Pacers Foundation awarded $77,500 in grants to 11 youth-serving organizations at its recent quarterly board meeting.
The grants ranged from support for anti-bullying initiatives to the sponsoring of field trips to the Indiana State Museum to the continued use of Pacers- and Fever-themed family rooms at the Ronald McDonald House.
"We are once again gratified that we can bring financial assistance to organizations and programs that do so much to help our Indiana youth," said Pacers Foundation board chairperson Rick Fuson. "We are also grateful to those who supported our recent foundation golf outing and the Masquerade, which serve as our two primary fundraisers."
Thus far in fiscal year 2017-18, the Foundation has awarded $130,000 in grants to 26 agencies.
The latest grantees are:
- Agape Therapeutic Riding, Cicero, which uses horse riding as therapy for children with emotional disabilities or behavioral issues.
- Aspire Indiana, Noblesville, for its Kids Talk Program for the prevention of child sexual abuse.
- The Center For Leadership Development, Indianapolis, for a minority mentoring program.
- Coburn Safe Place, Indianapolis, for its after-school Children's Services program.
- The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault, Indianapolis, in support of its Stop, Think, Engage, Prevent awareness program.
- The Indiana State Museum and Historic sites, for continued support of statewide school field trips.
- LaPlaza, Inc., Indianapolis, for its summer discovery program.
- The Peace Learning Center, Indianapolis, for its youth education program that emphasizes positive behavior and respect for others.
- Playworks Indiana, Indianapolis, for its Real Players Don't Bully program with in conjunction with the Fever and the Pacers. The funds for this program were raised through the Fever's annual bowling tournament.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities, in support of Pacers- and Fever-themed family rooms.
- Reach For Youth, Indianapolis, for a teen court in Warren Township.