Pacers, Fever Donate $20,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Members of the Indiana Pacers and Houston native Joe Young, Indiana Fever players and Pacers Sports & Entertainment are contributing $20,000 to the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding in southeast Texas.

The Pacers and Fever players along with PS&E will donate $5,000 to the Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross to support the efforts of Hoosiers in providing relief. The Pacers, Fever and PS&E also will direct $7,500 to the Mayor’s Relief Fund in Houston.

In addition, $1 from every ticket issued for tomorrow night's Fever-Minnesota WNBA game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse – an anticipated $7,500 – will be donated to the Mayor's Relief Fund.

"On behalf of our players and in particular Joe Young, our hearts go out to all those affected by this unprecedented weather event and especially our colleagues with the Houston Rockets," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard.

"As a native of Corpus Christi with relatives residing in Houston, I have been profoundly touched by the impact of this disaster and hope that in some way, our contributions can begin to aid the recovery from this horrific storm," said Kelly Krauskopf, President and General Manager of the Fever.