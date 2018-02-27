Pacers & Fever Celebrate "Read Across America Day" Friday

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment proudly announced that the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever will each work with students from Central Indiana on Friday as the organization celebrates "Read Across America Day." The National Education Association (NEA) has established Read Across America Day as an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading as it recognizes the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

The Fever will start the day with a Read Like A Pro Reading Timeout, presented by the Indiana State Teachers Association, at The Children's Museum. The Pacers will hold their Read Like A Pro program, presented by The RoomPlace, during the afternoon on the east side at the Sunny Heights Elementary School.

Among the guests at the Fever event will be 100 1st- and 2nd-grade students from Louis B. Russell IPS School #48, ISTA President Teresa Meredith, ISTA Vice President Keith Gambill, Indianapolis Education Association President Rhondalyn Cornett, Fever star Shenise Johnson and team COO Julie Graue, members of the PS&E front office and Freddy Fever. On hand for the Pacers Timeout will be 300 K- to 2nd- grade students, Dr. Dunk Darnell Hillman, ex Pacers Scot Pollard, Eddie Gill and Dave Robisch, members of the PS&E front office, local media, Boomer and the Pacemates.

Students at both schools will be treated to a fun reading session that promotes reading and helps teach how important reading is in daily life. The students will also receive goodies from each team, including a new book.

"We are so proud of both the Fever and Pacers for going out into the community to help with this important message," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson. "This is OUR community; we want to make it better. And how best to help do that than by working with today's youth and this important message of reading."