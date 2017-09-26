Pacers, Emmis Renew Radio Partnership Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers have renewed hometown Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) as the exclusive broadcaster partner of Pacers games. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This year marks the 22nd season Pacers games have been broadcast on an Emmis station. Mark Boyle will return for his 30th season to do play-by-play and he will be joined for home games by Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who will offer analysis for his 33rd year. Pat Boylan will also continue in his role as host/sideline reporter while Eddie White will host the post-game show, Pacers Overtime.

Emmis' 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan will air Pacers games, which will continue to be carried on the Bankers Life Indiana Pacers Radio Network through Network Indiana.

"Emmis has been a tremendous partner over the years and we are delighted to again to have our games carried on the Indiana's sports broadcasting flagship," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Simon family and Indiana Pacers," said Chuck Williams, SVP/Market Manager for Emmis-Indianapolis. "The extension of our relationship with the Indiana Pacers is a foundational element of Emmis' position as the local sports leader in Indianapolis."