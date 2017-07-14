Pacers Acquire Cory Joseph in Trade with Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have acquired 6-3 guard Cory Joseph from the Toronto Raptors. In return, the Raptors receive the draft rights of Emir Preldzic. Those rights were obtained in a trade with Dallas in July of 2016.

Joseph played the last two seasons with Toronto and last season averaged 9.2 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor. He started 22 games for the injured Kyle Lowry and averaged 11.2 points and five assists. A first-round pick (29th overall) of the San Antonio Spurs in the 2011 draft, Joseph spent four seasons there and was a member of their 2014 NBA championship team. For his career, he has averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 assists on 45 percent shooting.

Joseph was born in Toronto and has played for the Canadian National Team. He played collegiately at Texas.

"We are very excited to acquire Cory," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard. "He has been on our radar for a while. With Darren Collison and Cory we have two solid, veteran point guards who fit our culture of playing hard and unselfish."