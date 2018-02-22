Pacers Celebrate Abrams Academic Achievement Award

INDIANAPOLIS – For the 17th year the Indiana Pacers, in partnership with Pacers team ophthalmologist Dr. John Abrams, will present the Abrams Academic Achievement Award as part of the organization’s Pacers Cares program. The Abrams Academic Achievement Award was established to recognize area elementary and/or middle-school students for their academic and leadership performance in school.

This year the Pacers and Dr. Abrams have selected 10 area middle and elementary schools in which to partner for this program, and from each of those schools, one fifth- to eight-grade student was selected to receive this award. This year’s partnering schools were: Belzer Middle School, Broad Ripple Magnet MS/HS, Chapel Hill seventh and eighth Grade Center, Eastwood Middle School, Fall Creek Valley MS, Franklin Township MS East, North Elementary School, Paramount School of Excellence and Speedway Junior High.

The award-winning students will each receive four game tickets, a pregame dinner and reception for the Pacers/Atlanta game on Friday, Feb. 23, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. In addition, these students will also be recognized during an on-court ceremony at halftime. Each student will also receive a Laptop Computer, courtesy of Dr. Abrams, a Certificate of Academic Achievement and a Pacers VIP goodie bag.

This year’s winners include: