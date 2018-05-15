Pacers Bikeshare to Expand in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. today announced that the Pacers Bikeshare program will add approximately 250 more bikes and 25 more bikeshare stations in 2019. The expansion, funded primarily by a federal grant, will provide Pacers Bikeshare access to neighborhoods, the City's greenway network, and Broad Ripple.

"Since 2014, downtown residents and visitors alike have enjoyed the transportation and connectivity benefits provided by the Pacers Bikeshare program, which is why we’re excited to bring this network of bikes into our neighborhoods," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "At no additional cost to our taxpayers, we are doubling the amount of bikes and stations offered, and will be sure they land in the right places thanks to public input received in the coming weeks."

"Pacers Bikeshare has transformed the way people travel in downtown Indianapolis," said Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. Executive Director, Kären Haley. "By expanding Pacers Bikeshare to neighborhoods and along the City's bicycle network and transit corridors, we will bring affordable and convenient transportation to more of our city's residents, neighborhoods and destinations."

The federally-funded expansion zones include adding station density in downtown, expanding to near downtown neighborhoods, and adding stations along the Monon Trail and other parts of the city's bike network. Pacers Bikeshare expansion goals include growing the EveryBody Rides program – which provides subsidized bikeshare passes, bicycle education, and group rides for residents in low income situations – and being intentional about station locations in an effort to increase access for residents in need of affordable transportation.

The City of Indianapolis was awarded a nearly $1 Million Federal Highway Administration Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant for the Pacers Bikeshare expansion. A portion of the local match is provided by a grant from the Herbert Simon Family Foundation. In addition to the federally-funded expansion, Pacers Bikeshare will launch a business partnership program for business and property owners who desire Pacers Bikeshare stations on, or near, their place of business.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc. will host public input sessions starting in June to gather community feedback about station locations. Visit PacersBikeshare.org for more information and to stay up to date on public meetings and expansion plans.