NBAE/Getty Images
Pacers Assign Robinson to Mad Ants for Today's Game
The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have assigned Glenn Robinson III to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G-League, as a rehabilitation assignment from his left ankle surgery in October. As a part of his rehab assignment, he will play in today's Mad Ants game against Wisconsin.
The Pacers also assigned Ike Anigbogu to the Mad Ants, and Pacers two-way players Ben Moore and Edmond Sumner are also currently with the Mad Ants.
UPDATE: Robinson started and played 27 minutes in the Mad Ants' 108-99 loss. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting (1-of-4 from 3-point range), two rebounds, three assists in one steal.
Anigbogu registered 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, and three blocks in 26 minutes. Moore scored 17 points off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting, while Sumner tallied four points, two rebounds, and two assists.