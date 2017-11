The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have assigned center Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers affiliate in the NBA G League.

The Pacers drafted Anigbogu, a 6-10 center out of UCLA with the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in six games this season with the Pacers, amassing four points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.