Pacers Annual FanJam Presented by CNO Financial Group Sunday, Oct. 15

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will play host to their popular FanJam presented by CNO Financial Group on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Please note that a ticket will be needed for admission and starting Monday, Oct. 9 fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam to secure their complimentary tickets for the event.

The FanJam is a free, open to the public, fun-filled event for Pacers fans to meet this year's edition of the Indiana Pacers. Interaction and activities include games, surprises, the annual team scrimmage and the always-entertaining Pacers Rookie Talent Show.

DOWNLOAD YOUR TICKETS: Free Tickets Available at Pacers.com/FanJam »

All fans in attendance will receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and a Pepsi product and the first 5,000 fans on hand will receive a Pacers T-shirt. In addition to the Pacers players, also on hand will be the coaches, the 2017-18 Indiana Pacemates, Boomer and the Pacers Radio & TV broadcasters.

In response to fan feedback, the Pacers are offering even more fans the opportunity to meet their favorite Pacers players. Using the new "Pacers Pix," Pacers faithful will be able to take a photo with their favorite players and have immediate access to share the photos via social media. This new addition to the FanJam festivities will replace the traditional autograph sessions of previous seasons.

The day will begin at 1:00 p.m. with family fun activities throughout The Fieldhouse. From 2:00-3:00 p.m., the Pacers will scrimmage and from 3:00-4:00 p.m. fans will be allowed to take photos with Pacers players.

To reserve your tickets and learn more about Pacers FanJam presented by CNO Financial Group, please visit Pacers.com/FanJam. The Pacers will open the 2017-18 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at home vs. Brooklyn. Single-game tickets for all regular season Pacers home games are available now; to learn more, fans should visit Pacers.com/Tickets or call (317) 917-2827.