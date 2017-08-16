Pacers Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday their 2017 National Basketball Association preseason schedule with one game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. against Maccabi Haifa, the 2016-17 Israeli Super League runner-up.

The Pacers open the preseason, Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Milwaukee (8:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center). They then travel to Cleveland Oct. 6 to play the Cavaliers (7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena) and will be in Detroit Oct. 9 to play the Pistons (7:00 p.m., Little Caesars Arena). They conclude the preseason against Maccabi Haifa before opening the regular season Oct. 18 in the Fieldhouse against Brooklyn (7:00 p.m.).

Pacers Media Day will be held Monday, Sept. 25 and training camp will start on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The Pacers' local television and radio broadcast schedule for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

Single-game tickets for all 2017-18 Pacers home games and the one preseason game will be available for purchase on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m.

