Oladipo Named Player of the Week for Third Time This Season

Victor Oladipo keeps adding new chapters to his storybook first season with the Pacers.

The NBA announced Monday that Indiana's All-Star guard is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 26 - April 1. It is the third time this season that Oladipo has taken home the weekly honor, as he also received the award on Dec. 11 and Oct. 30.

Oladipo is the first player in franchise history to win Player of the Week honors three times in one season.

The fifth-year guard led the Pacers to three straight road wins last week, averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 steals while going 29-for-43 from the field (67.4 percent) and 7-for-16 from 3-point range (43.8 percent).

The Pacers opened the week with a 92-81 win over the shorthanded Warriors on Tuesday, March 27. Oladipo was an efficient 9-for-12 from the field in that one, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Oladipo played the role of closer in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings, scoring 13 of Indiana's final 19 points to lift his team to victory. The former Indiana University All-American finished with 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Finally on Sunday, Oladipo showed off his well-rounded game in a 111-104 win over the Clippers. He finished with 30 points, a season-high 12 assists, five steals, and four rebounds.

Oladipo is just the second player in the NBA this season to have 30 or more points, 10 or more assists, and five or more steals in a single game. James Harden was the first to do it on Nov. 7 against Cleveland.

For the season, Oladipo leads the league in steals, averaging 2.31 per game. He has tallied at least one steal in 60 consecutive contests, a franchise record and the sixth-longest streak in NBA history. He also ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring at 23.3 points per game.

Oladipo is the 12th player in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors. Pacers players have won the award a total of 21 times. Paul George, the player traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, was the last Pacers player to earn the accolade, doing so five times (the last being April 9, 2017).

Oladipo shares this week's honors with Portland guard Damian Lillard, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week.