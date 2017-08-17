Myles Turner Throws First Pitch at Rangers Game

Myles Turner, a native Texan, got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers game on Wednesday night. Shortly before making the pitch, Turner gave a preview to Rangers fans through their team Twitter feed.

Pacers center (and Bedford native) Myles Turner is here to throw out the first pitch pic.twitter.com/aoCir5JeB1 — Sam Butler (@_sam_butler) August 16, 2017

Turner's pitch wasn't exactly a strike, sailing just a bit outside and past the catcher. Although Turner had some thoughts about the catcher's effort.

it was a wee bit outside but the effort on my catchers part was questionable lol — Myl3s Turn3r (@Original_Turner) August 17, 2017

In Turner's defense though, there is no way the pitch was worse than what occurred in Boston at around the same time.

First pitch tonight at Fenway..missed his target, by just a little bit. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/IrPG95xYf1 — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) August 16, 2017

Later in the game, Turner almost got a chance to snare a foul ball, but that prospect was cut short by a coach.