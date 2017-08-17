@Rangers

Myles Turner Throws First Pitch at Rangers Game

by Greg Rappaport
Pacers.com Writer
@Greg_Rappaport
Posted: Aug 17, 2017

Myles Turner, a native Texan, got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers game on Wednesday night. Shortly before making the pitch, Turner gave a preview to Rangers fans through their team Twitter feed.

Turner's pitch wasn't exactly a strike, sailing just a bit outside and past the catcher. Although Turner had some thoughts about the catcher's effort.

In Turner's defense though, there is no way the pitch was worse than what occurred in Boston at around the same time.

Later in the game, Turner almost got a chance to snare a foul ball, but that prospect was cut short by a coach.

Tags
Turner, Myles, Pacers, Texas Rangers

Related Content

Turner, Myles

Pacers