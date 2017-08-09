Myles Turner Sets Sights on Playoffs, All-Star Game

Pacers center Myles Turner gave an interview to SiriusXM NBA Radio on Wednesday, and wasn't shy about his goals for the season.

Turner stated his belief in the Pacers' chances of making it back to the postseason for a third consecutive year, as well as his personal ambitions of making his first All-Star Team.

"People look at us as a young team that's trying to rebuild," Turner said. "But we're a young team that's trying to compete. We've got a lot of guys coming here and can make an impact right away, and I'm expecting to be in the playoffs this year."

For the 21-year-old center, one key to a successful season will be a quick start.

"I want to make sure we make a splash this Eastern Conference this year and make the playoffs." he said. "I think we can not only sneak in, I think we can actually get in this year, but it's all about establishing that chemistry early, get off to a hot start and continue throughout the year."

When asked about his personal goals on the court, Turner once again wasn't afraid to set the bar high for himself, declaring his goal of making his first All-Star Team.

"I want to be an All-Star man. That's one goal I've always had, I've always set for myself." Turner explained. "I think it's very possible this year."

Lastly, Turner expressed interest in taking on a leadership role on the new-look Pacers team.

"I want a stab at more of a leadership role," Turner said. "I'm the longest tenured Pacer and it's only been two years. I want to come in here and kind of establish myself as a leader in this league and on this team. I know I'm quite young compared to a lot of guys on this team but the best way to start is at a young age. I've had some good vets over the past couple of years and I've learned from them and I'm going to continue to learn."