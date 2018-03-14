Meaghan Banks Honored with ROSE Award

Meaghan Banks, Premium Experience Manager at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, was honored on Tuesday night with a prestigious ROSE Award (Recognition of Service Excellence) from VisitIndy, the Indianapolis convention and tourism bureau.

Banks was one of eight winners out of 70 honorees.

Below is Banks' bio from the ROSE Awards website:

Meaghan is the front-line contact to ensure that clients and their guests, often out of town business associates who are coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse are made to feel special and extraordinarily welcome. And that she does. Starting as an intern, she worked her way up and into a full-time pivotal position to wow visitors. You'll often find her delivering a piece of birthday cake to ticket holders who are celebrating their special day at the venue or delivering unique team amenities to fans. Recently a client reached out to Meaghan to make special arrangements for an elderly lifetime team fan. Instead of just finding a seat for this lady who would be attending her first-ever game, Meaghan went above and beyond to arrange a visit from the team mascot to deliver the tickets to the nursing home the day before. It didn't stop there. Meaghan ensured this superfan had some on-camera time during the game and had the cheerleaders visit her seats. Our 93-year-old fan was beyond excited. She was one of the first people to be seated in order to take it all in, and once the game got started, she didn't take her eyes off the court. But that's what our Meaghan does, she makes happy moments for the thousands of visitors that she interacts with annually. It's quite evident that Meaghan was bred to be in a service-oriented industry where she can continuously give. We learned that she spent her last birthday recruiting friends to celebrate with her by putting together "Blessing Bags" full of daily necessities like soap, gloves, tissues, toothbrushes, and more. She had an assembly line of friends helping her stuff 27 items into these bags and then went on to distribute them in the downtown area to women and children in need. That's how she spent her birthday. And the year before, she celebrated her birthday by gathering coats and donating them to Wheeler Mission. Meaghan is a true hospitality professional who puts the needs of any guest – as well as those needs of her teammates – ahead of her own. Meaghan has served two years as the Premium Experience Manager for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. She's also a recent graduate from the Tourism, Conventions, and Event Management program at IUPUI, where she learned all about service on a silver platter.