Mad Ants to Host Open Tryouts September 23

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, announced today that they will hold open tryouts on Saturday, September 23rd for the 2017-18 season of the NBA G League. The open tryout will be held at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone located at 3320 N Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805.

Registration will start at 9:00 a.m. with the tryout beginning promptly at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m. Players will receive an official Mad Ants tryout jersey upon registration.

Spectators are invited to attend tryouts at no cost.

The Mad Ants local player tryouts offer athletes an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ coaching staff. Players will compete to earn an invitation to the team’s training camp, which will begin in early November.

Players who are interested in trying out for the Mad Ants on September 23rd should submit the official registration and release forms. Registration fee is $150, which is non-refundable and must be returned to the Mad Ants office by Wednesday September 20th. All forms received after the 20th will be charged a $200 registration fee (pre-registration is not required and athletes may register on the morning of the tryout). Payments must be made by money order or cashier’s check. Application forms are available on the Mad Ants' website at www.ftwaynemadants.com.