Krauskopf to Run esports Franchise, Chatman Becomes Fever GM

INDIANAPOLIS – Due to increased responsibilities leading Pacers Sports & Entertainment's new entry into the NBA2K League, Kelly Krauskopf, president and general manager of the WNBA Indiana Fever, will relinquish her GM role to Fever head coach Pokey Chatman.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Rick Fuson announced the changes, effective immediately. Krauskopf will continue as Fever president overseeing basketball and business operations. She has been the architect and primary leader of the WNBA franchise since its first season in 2000, and has served as GM since 2003 when free agency began in the league.

Krauskopf assumed the leadership role of PS&E's esports business initiative in July of this year when preparations began for the upcoming launch of the NBA 2K League. Pacers Sports & Entertainment will field one of 17 franchises in the NBA 2K League.

Chatman enters her second year as head coach for the Fever, and will assume duties of assembling the roster as general manager. She served for six years in Chicago in this dual role, helping guide the Sky to four playoff appearances and a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2014.

"We are fortunate to be able to widen Kelly's duties to include oversight and direction of our esports business, and to have an experienced general manager on hand in Pokey to work with Kelly in continuing to keep the Fever as one of the WNBA's most successful franchises," said Fuson.