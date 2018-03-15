Indiana Pacers Celebrate "Sustainability Week" with Republic Services & Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers, Republic Services and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. (KIB) have teamed up for Sustainability Week!

To encourage all to be more environmentally conscious, the Pacers and Republic Services want to set an example as they continue to work to improve the environmental performance of the Pacers organization as well as help spread the message to fans. Sustainability addresses environmental conservation policies within the team’s offices and educates fans on ways they can lead a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle.

In addition, through NBA Green, the NBA has partnered with the Green Sports Alliance to generate awareness and funds for protecting the environment. The NBA is taking steps to be more environmentally friendly and will continue to explore ways of reducing its impact on the environment through community outreach programs, generating awareness among fans and greening its operations.

During Pacers Sustainability Week (March 18-25), the Pacers, Republic Services and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will take part in sustainability efforts throughout Central Indiana that include the Threes for Trees promotion, Sustainability Night and Day of Service, all designed to support environmental organizations and encourage fans to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Threes for Trees Promotion

During Pacers Sustainability Week, the Pacers have committed to planting one tree for every three-pointer made during all homes games throughout the week (March 19, 23 and 25).

The trees will be planted throughout Indianapolis with the help of KIB and Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff. Together, the organizations will enrich areas where people live and work, helping to sustain the environment and provide a blue planet for generations to come. Fans can check out the Threes for Trees Tree "counter" at the Pacers game and follow the action online with #3sforTrees.and follow the action online with #3sforTrees.

March 19 & March 25, 2018

Pacers vs. L.A. Lakers; Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Information Booth

KIB will be on hand at these two Pacers games to share how they partner with neighborhoods, the public sector, and Indianapolis community groups and businesses to achieve a vision for a beautiful city. Since 1976, KIB has helped its neighbors plant more than 50,000 trees and has been supported by more than 1,000 individual donors towards those efforts. These goals are accomplished by engaging diverse communities through hands-on programs and initiatives to create vibrant public places, helping people and nature thrive together.

In addition, the March 19 game will feature the launch of the first night of the team's Threes for Trees promotion.

March 22, 2018

10:00 AM – Noon

Sustainability Day of Service

Public Greens Micro Farm

900 E. 64th Street, Indianapolis 46220

Staff from Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Republic Services will assist in preparing the Public Greens Micro Farm for the spring and summer, as well as learn what they are doing for sustainability and feeding Indiana youth. All food grown at this micro farm goes to the Public Greens restaurants and to an afterschool meal program at eight Indianapolis Public Schools.

March 23, 2018

Sustainability Night

Pacers v. L.A. Clippers

At the Pacers/Clippers game on March 23, the team, Republic Services and KIB will team up for Sustainability Night and a variety of in-game activations will highlight the evening:

Republic Services T-Shirt Toss

Republic Services Lucky Row

Threes for Trees Promotion

Republic Services and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful Information booths

KIB Youth Tree Team Halftime Presentation

Kroger High Five Club featuring members of the KIB Youth Tree Team

Parachute Drop featuring sustainable items from Pacers, Republic Services & KIB

For more information on what the Pacers are doing in the community, including our sustainability efforts, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PacersCares.