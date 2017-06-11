Indiana Pacemates: 2017-18 Workshops

Want to be a Pacemate? Attend the 2017-18 Pacemates Audition Workshops to prepare for Pacemates Auditions on July 17.

Want to just improve your dance skills? All dancers are welcome to attend to learn what it takes to be on a professional dance team.

Learn routines that the Pacemates have performed on the court, get tips on how to look and perform during auditions on July 17, and ask questions about the audition process and the upcoming season.

All workshops will be held from 6:00-8:30 PM, with check-in beginning at 5:30. The registration fee is $30 for each workshop or $85 for all three sessions.

Workshop Dates:

Wednesday, June 28

Thursday, July 6

Tuesday, July 11

DON'T FORGET: Register for Auditions »

Have a Question About Auditions? Pacemate Auditions FAQs »