REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years of age with high school diploma or GED

Able to attend rehearsals twice a week

Reliable transportation to rehearsals and games

Good moral character

Flexible schedule

WHAT TO EXPECT AT AUDITIONS:

Be prepared to stay as late as needed (no exceptions)

All choreography is taught at the audition

The first round will consist of 1-2 eliminations that may include freestyle, jazz technique and hip-hop choreography

Recommended items: Snacks, water bottle, towel, items to freshen up between rounds

If selected as a finalist, a photo shoot will take place after auditions

Provide one non-returnable full-length photo (5x7 or larger preferred) or upload one via the registration form

Provide references on the registration form (to be contacted prior to choosing final team)

FINALISTS MUST BE ABLE TO ATTEND: