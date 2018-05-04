Indiana Fever Players, Pacemates, Boomer and Freddy Fever Celebrate at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

WHAT: Legendary Sports Saturday: Basketball featuring the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever

WHERE: Health Sports Legends Experience at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian Street

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Indiana Pacers just finished one of the most exciting seasons in recent history and the Indiana Fever are days away from their season opener. Come celebrate Indiana's two professional basketball teams and practice your skills and drills in the new Health Sports Legends Experience.

Activities

10-11 a.m.- Meet fan favorite mascots Boomer and Freddy Fever

10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.- Shimmy and shake with the Pacemates

Purchase a Pacers pennant from The Museum Store, and get a free 2018 Sports Legends Gold Medal

Grab a free activity book (while supplies last)

Meet current Fever players!

5-6 p.m.: Natalie Achonwa, Shenise Johnson, Stephanie Mavunga, and Tiffany Mitchell

6-7 p.m.: Kayla Alexander, Candice Dupree, and Victoria Vivians

Get off the bench and get in the game at the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Basketball Experience!