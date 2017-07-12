NBAE/Getty Images
Ike Anigbogu Signs
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Ike Anigbogu, the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Anigbogu, a 6-10, 250-pound center, played one season at UCLA and averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Ike Anigbogu on Knee, Joining Pacers
July 19, 2017 - The Pacers and KeyBank announced a five-year partnership agreement in which the bank becomes the team's "Official Banking Partner" and the lower-level suites in Bankers Life Fieldhouse are named the "KeyBank Suite Level."
