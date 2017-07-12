Ike Anigbogu Signs

The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have signed Ike Anigbogu, the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Anigbogu, a 6-10, 250-pound center, played one season at UCLA and averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.