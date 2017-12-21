Holiday Toy Giveaway Wraps Up in Kokomo, Muncie

During the final week of the 2017 JAKKS Pacific Holiday Toy Giveaway, Pacers Sports & Entertainment stormed through the state just in time for Christmas, distributing toys across the region.

At the Pacers' showdown with the Thunder on December 13th, the same day the team won its bid for the 2021 All-Star Game, JAKKS Pacific Toys chairman & CEO Stephen Berman attended the festivities with Pacers owner Herb Simon, getting a loud ovation from the fans for his generous donation.

"This was one the biggest donations we've done and it's gotten to so many kids and so many families of need," said Berman.

"Don't forget, he also gave toys to three other cities of ours that were struck by hurricanes," interjected PS&E owner Herb Simon, referencing the JAKKS Toys donations made to NBA cities Houston, Orlando, and Miami. "That was something that he did out of the bottom of his heart, and I'm so proud of him."

Later that week, on December 19th, PS&E made a stop in Muncie, disturbing an assortment of JAKKS toys to hospitals and daycares in the area.

"It's just great when the Pacers and their partners come in and allow children to be a part of a great giveaway like this," said Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler. "It shows that not only is there a community spirit, there is a state-wide spirit."

On the same day, the toy giveaway made a stop in Kokomo, putting smiles on the faces of children at Taylor Elementary School.

"It was a great way to kick off the holiday season," exclaimed Jeremy Luna, the principal of Taylor Elementary. "To see the kids enjoy where they're at and love where they're at, and love being a part of this school. It's what gets us up every day."