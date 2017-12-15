Holiday Toy Giveaway Continues to Bring Joy in Second Week

The 2017 JAKKS Pacific Holiday Toy Giveaway had another great week. After stops in Fort Wayne, Columbus and Evansville last week, it continued with visits to Greencastle, Indianapolis and Connersville.

"We have so much to be thankful for at all levels of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and to be able to give back, to reach out and put a smile on kids faces at the holiday season is tremendously important," Pacers Sr. Vice President of Corporate/Community & Public Relations Bill Benner said.

It's the eighth consecutive year toys have been provided to children around the state of Indiana by JAAKS Pacific Toy Company and its Chairman & CEO Stephen Berman, and Monday marked the stop in Greencastle.

Members of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the Greencastle police department and the mayor of the city joined together to pass out toys to local children. The children and the community couldn't have been more excited for the event and to get to some face time with the Pacers and the Fever.

"This just helps us as a city and town help so many more kids with Christmas this year," Greencastle Chief of Police Tom Sutherlin said.

"I think it's great that they [PS&E] look out to other communities, smaller towns. Greencastle's population is 10,000, that doesn't even come close to competing to the size of Indianapolis, and they thought about us to come in here and help our organization. So reaching out to the smaller communities and helping those cities and towns to provide Christmas to kids that may not necessarily get Christmas is amazing."

"Some of these kids maybe never get a chance to to go to a Pacers or Fever game, so it's nice for them to get to interact," Mayor of Greencastle Bill Dory said added.

After Greencastle, the next stop was Connersville on Tuesday. Once again, the positive impact was palpable.

"These kids deserve something and it's all positive," said Mayor of Connersville Harold Gordon. "It's good to have a positive impact on these kids."

"It has been amazing," Connersville Chief of Police Carol McQueen said. "It has been so much fun. Every one of them, they're all so happy and what a great day. It's a true blessing."

To round out the week, on Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joined Berman and Pacers owner Herb Simon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for toy distribution before and during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Toy Giveaway has already helped so many Indiana families this holiday season, but it's not done yet. The Giveaway continues next week in Muncie and Kokomo, the final two stops of the season.