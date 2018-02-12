Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Help Make Smoked Pork Belly Sliders the Top Stadium Food
The Smoked Pork Belly Sliders at Bankers Life Fieldhouse have been named a finalist for Best Stadium Food by the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards!
Help the sliders climb the standings by casting your vote daily at BankersLifeFieldhouse.com/Vote »
Voting is open until noon on March 6. If you haven't tried the now-famous snack, stop by The Carvery in Section 6, Taste of Indy in Section 14, or Indy Sandwich Works Stands in Sections 207 & 226 to get a taste of the Smoked Pork Belly Slider!