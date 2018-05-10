FOX Sports Indiana's Pacers TV Coverage Earns Seven Emmy Nominations

FOX Sports Indiana coverage of Pacers basketball has been nominated for an all-time best seven Emmy nominations by the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Denari, TV analyst and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Communications Quinn Buckner, host and reporter Jeremiah Johnson and pregame/postgame analyst Eddie Gill are nominated, along with TV director and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Broadcasting Jamie Berns, producer Max Leinwand, pregame/postgame producer Ken Sothman and editor Chris Felt.

FOX Sports Indiana is also nominated for its telecast of the Monon Bell Classic college football game between Wabash and DePauw.

A complete list of Lower Great Lakes Emmy nominees can be found here. Winners will be announced June 23 in Indianapolis.

2018 FOX Sports Indiana Emmy Nominations

Sports-Program Series

Pacers Live Pregame (Opening Night) - Ken Sothman, Jeremiah Johnson, Eddie Gill

Pacers Live Pregame (Honoring the 90’s Pacers) – Ken Sothman, Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited

Monon Bell Classic -- Bill Cochran, Larry Mago

Spurs vs. Pacers – Max Leinwand, Jamie Berns

Director – Live or Live to Tape

Pacers Live Pregame (Dec. 8) -- Jamie Berns

Director – Sports

Cavs vs. Pacers (Dec. 8) -- Jamie Berns

Editor – News/Sports

Pacers Edit Composition -- Chris Felt

Live Sports Producer