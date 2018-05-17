Fans and Media React to Oladipo's Selection as Pace Car Driver

With the announcement that Victor Oladipo will be driving the pace car at the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, applause for the pick quickly spread across social media.

Following a trade that brought Oladipo back to Indiana, where he spent three years playing college basketball, the fifth-year pro turned in his finest season to date, captivating fans with big-time shots and a seemingly limitless supply of energy.

Oladipo was named to his first All-Star Game, is a finalist for Most Improved Player, and will now become the first Pacers player ever to drive the pace car at the Indianapolis 500.

Check out some of the reactions to Oladipo being selected for the racing honor.

I’m honored to lead the #Indy500 field in the @TeamChevy Pace Car this Memorial Day weekend come out and support and I will see you there!!! @Pacers fans wave to me from @IMS grandstands on Race Day. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 17, 2018

Good morning from @IMS! @VicOladipo / @Pacers grace the pylon just before the green flag will be waving for the day of #Indy500 practice! #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/ZkAM0JkuAv — Trevor Mahlmann (@TrevorMahlmann) May 17, 2018

Good company: @VicOladipo will join the likes of Norman-born actor James Garner, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Robin Roberts and Gen. Colin Powell as non-race car drivers to drive the pace car. #Thunder #Pacers #Indy500 — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) May 17, 2018

Congratulations, @VicOladipo! While you're there for the #Indy500, maybe @IMS will have you sing "Back Home Again in Indiana." We know you've got a great voice. #iubb https://t.co/Ed4fBigu17 — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) May 17, 2018

The Speedway announces that none other than Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car for the 102nd running of the Indy 500. Can you think of anyone more appropriate to do that this year than @VicOladipo? I think not. Very cool. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) May 17, 2018

Non racing athletes to drive #Indy500 Pace Car: Lance Armstrong

Jim Harbaugh

Victor Oladipo — Jake Query (@jakequery) May 17, 2018

An @NBA all-star with a passion for Indiana but more importantly a love for people and fans! Welcome aboard @VicOladipo! https://t.co/SVJt2upWmb — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) May 17, 2018

So, wait. @VicOladipo gets an assist in the Slam Dunk contest from @chadwickboseman. Vic drives the Pace Car, and @chrishemsworth will be waving the Green Flag. @Renner4Real, you gonna tell him that he steps through that door, he IS an Avenger? — Troy Brownfield (@TroyBrownfield) May 17, 2018

Awesome news! The #23 car is even dressed up in @Pacers colors for him this month. @VicOladipo https://t.co/kq9pnh2Jrl — Charlie Kimball (@charliekimball) May 17, 2018

He'll actually be a real-life Pacer! Way to embody the team name, @VicOladipo. https://t.co/72jjcsrR1K — Danny Massa (@dmassa5) May 17, 2018

Hey @VicOladipo, let me know if you want any pointers before the Indianapolis 500. I’ve got some racing experience under my belt. pic.twitter.com/VJNcnnQGlE — Boomer (@PacersBoomer) May 17, 2018

It really is his city. Victor Oladipo to drive the pace car for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.https://t.co/Br4NILYt4L pic.twitter.com/M4tPOzmuIR — 1070 The Fan (@1070thefan) May 17, 2018

um yes hi Victor Oladipo is driving the pace car so that guarantees this to be the best 500 ever, yes? — Rob Peeters (@Rpeeters33) May 17, 2018