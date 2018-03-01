DeQuan Jones named NBA G League Player of the Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, announced today guard DeQuan Jones was named NBA G League Player of the Month for February.

Jones averaged 26.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and shot 59.7 percent in 34.5 minutes per contest through eight games in February.

The University of Miami alumnus scored at least 26 points in six of the games this past month, including a career-high 40 points against Iowa on Sunday. Jones also shot better than 50 percent from the floor in five of the eight contests.

He also won the 2018 NBA G League Slam Dunk contest on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

Jones is the second Mad Ant to earn Player of the Month recognition this season. Walt Lemon Jr. took home Player of the Month honors in November.

Fort Wayne outscored opponents by an average of 13.5 points per game in six wins during the month of February. Jones will lead Fort Wayne into March currently riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to Feb. 10.

The Mad Ants return to action Sunday night at the Austin Spurs, which will be the first of three games in the state of Texas over a four-day span. Tip is set for 4 p.m. ET.