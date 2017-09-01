Bogdanovic Leads Croatia to Victory in EuroBasket Opener

The start of Pacers training camp is still a few weeks away, but one player on the roster is already taking part in competitive game action.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who signed with the Pacers earlier this summer, is playing for Croatia in EuroBasket 2017, the FIBA European basketball championship.

Bogdanovic played a leading role in getting his country off to a strong start to the tournament, scoring a game-high 23 points in a 67-58 win over Hungary in their opening game on Friday.

The 6-8 swingman went 6-for-11 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line in the victory while also tallying seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric added 15 points for Croatia, whose roster also features Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender.

24 countries are competing in EuroBasket 2017, divided into four groups of six teams. Each country will play five preliminary games against the other teams in their group, with the top four teams in each group advancing to the 16-team knockout round.

Croatia is in Group C, along with reigning EuroBasket champions Spain as well as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, and Romania. All Group C games will be played in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

This is Croatia's 13th appearance in the European championship. They finished ninth in 2015. The country's best finish was third in both 1993 and 1995.

Croatia EuroBasket 2017 Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 - Croatia 67, Hungary 58

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Croatia vs. Romania | 1:30 PM ET

Monday, Sept. 4 - Croatia vs. Montenegro | 10:45 AM ET

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Croatia vs. Spain | 10:45 AM ET

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Croatia vs. Czech Republic | 7:30 AM ET

Sept. 9-17 - Knockout Round Bracket (Istanbul, Turkey)