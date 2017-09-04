Bogdanovic Leads Croatia to Third Straight Victory

Bojan Bogdanovic and Croatia are still rolling in EuroBasket 2017. The Pacers forward led all scorers with 23 points as Croatia held off a late surge from Montenegro to come away with a 76-72 victory on Monday.

Bogdanovic scored 19 points in the first half on Tuesday. He finished the contest 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. The 6-8 swingman also tallied six rebounds and one assist in the win.

Bogdanovic has been the leading scorer in each of Croatia's first three wins in the 24-team FIBA European championship. Monday's win guaranteed the country at least a top-four finish in six-team Group C, meaning they will advance to the 16-team knockout phase of the tournament.

Through three games, Bogdanovic is averaging 22.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Croatia's next game figures to be their biggest challenge yet. Bogdanovic and his countrymen will face defending EuroBasket champions Spain on Tuesday at 10:45 AM ET. The Spaniards, led by All-Star brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, are the only other remaining unbeaten team in Group C.

Croatia EuroBasket 2017 Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 - Croatia 67, Hungary 58 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Croatia 74, Romania 58 | Recap » (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Monday, Sept. 4 - Croatia 76, Montenegro 72 (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Croatia vs. Spain | 10:45 AM ET (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Croatia vs. Czech Republic | 7:30 AM ET (Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Sept. 9-17 - Knockout Round Bracket (Istanbul, Turkey)