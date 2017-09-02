Bogdanovic Keeps Croatia Undefeated in EuroBasket

For the second game in a row, Bojan Bogdanovic paced Croatia in scoring, leading his country to a 2-0 record in the group stage of EuroBasket 2017 with a comfortable 74-58 victory over Romania.

Despite it being a home game for Romania, being played in the city Cluj-Napoca, Team Croatia — which features multiple NBA players — overwhelmed the hosts, outscoring them in every quarter en route to the 16-point victory.

Bogdanovic, who joined the Pacers over the offseason via free agency, led the game in scoring for the second outing in a row, tallying 21 points. In addition to his scoring, Bogdanovic also pulled down six rebounds and passed out an assist. While Bogdanovic was on the floor, Croatia outscored Romania by 17 points.

76ers forward Dario Saric, also suiting up for Croatia, chipped in with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

Team Croatia (2-0) will have one day to rest before taking the floor against Montenegro (1-1) on Monday at 10:45 AM ET.

Croatia EuroBasket 2017 Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 1 - Croatia 67, Hungary 58 | Recap »

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Croatia 74, Romania 58

Monday, Sept. 4 - Croatia vs. Montenegro | 10:45 AM ET

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Croatia vs. Spain | 10:45 AM ET

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Croatia vs. Czech Republic | 7:30 AM ET

Sept. 9-17 - Knockout Round Bracket (Istanbul, Turkey)