2018 Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour in July

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers "Jr. Pacers Basketball Program," cared for by St. Vincent, will once again take its very popular Summer Hoops Tour for youth to five different locations throughout Central Indiana. Each clinic, presented by St. Vincent and Gatorade, is free to children but is limited to the first 200 registered participants at each site.

The Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour is set to run July 12, 16, 18-20, and will be conducted by Pacers ABA legend Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman and will provide opportunities for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasize sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy living.

REGISTRATION: Sign Up for the 2018 Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour »

Additional features of the clinics include a t-shirt for all participants; prizes and giveaways; lunch; small group instruction; competitive games, and visits from Pacers, Indiana Fever and Ft. Wayne Mad Ants personalities.

Registration begins online at www.Pacers.com/JrPacers on Monday, May 14, with a deadline to register of June 22 (or while space allows). Each clinic will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

2018 JR. PACERS HOOPS TOUR CLINIC LOCATIONS

Thursday, July 12, 2018

St. Vincent Center

201 S. Delaware Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Monday, July 16, 2018

Edinburgh High School

300 Keeley Street

Edinburgh, IN 46124

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Pacers Athletic Center

200 E. 186th Street, Suite A

Westfield, IN 46074

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Connection Pointe Christian Church

1800 N. Green Street

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Friday, July 20, 2018



Knightstown High School

8149 W. US 40

Knightstown, IN 46148