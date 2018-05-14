Frank McGrath
2018 Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour in July
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers "Jr. Pacers Basketball Program," cared for by St. Vincent, will once again take its very popular Summer Hoops Tour for youth to five different locations throughout Central Indiana. Each clinic, presented by St. Vincent and Gatorade, is free to children but is limited to the first 200 registered participants at each site.
The Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour is set to run July 12, 16, 18-20, and will be conducted by Pacers ABA legend Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman and will provide opportunities for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasize sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy living.
REGISTRATION: Sign Up for the 2018 Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour »
Additional features of the clinics include a t-shirt for all participants; prizes and giveaways; lunch; small group instruction; competitive games, and visits from Pacers, Indiana Fever and Ft. Wayne Mad Ants personalities.
Registration begins online at www.Pacers.com/JrPacers on Monday, May 14, with a deadline to register of June 22 (or while space allows). Each clinic will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.
2018 JR. PACERS HOOPS TOUR CLINIC LOCATIONS
Thursday, July 12, 2018
St. Vincent Center
201 S. Delaware Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monday, July 16, 2018
Edinburgh High School
300 Keeley Street
Edinburgh, IN 46124
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Pacers Athletic Center
200 E. 186th Street, Suite A
Westfield, IN 46074
Thursday, July 19, 2018
Connection Pointe Christian Church
1800 N. Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Friday, July 20, 2018
Knightstown High School
8149 W. US 40
Knightstown, IN 46148