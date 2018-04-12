2018 First Round Schedule Announced

The 2017-18 regular season has come to an end and the schedule is now set for the first round of the playoffs.

The Pacers finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and will face the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in a best-of-seven series.

Indiana's first two games will be at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, but the Blue & Gold will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4. Games 5-7 will only be played if necessary.

Each of the first four games will be broadcast nationally on either ABC, ESPN, or TNT. Games 2-4 will also air locally on FOX Sports Indiana.

This will be the second straight year that the Pacers and Cavaliers meet in the first round. Second-seeded Cleveland swept seventh-seeded Indiana last year's series, albeit by just 16 total points, winning each contest by six points or less.

This year, however, will be markedly different. The Pacers underwent a massive roster overhaul over the summer, bringing in a host of new players, including All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, starters Bojan Bogdanovic and Darren Collison, and valuable reserves Cory Joseph and Domantas Sabonis. In total, just six of the 17 players on Indiana's roster were on the team for last year's playoff series with the Cavs.

The new-look Pacers took three of four games from the Cavaliers in the regular season, including both games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All of those games took place before the trade deadline, when Cleveland underwent a massive overhaul to its supporting cast. The Cavs traded away six players on Feb. 8, bringing in center Larry Nance Jr., wing Rodney Hood, and guards Jordan Clarkson and George Hill (a former Pacers guard and Indianapolis native).

PLAYOFF CENTRAL: See more from the 2018 Playoffs at Pacers.com/Playoffs »

2018 First Round Schedule