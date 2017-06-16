Nate Britt: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Position: PG

College: North Carolina

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 4.5

RPG: 1.8

APG: 2.4

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of North Carolina Athletics

CAREER

Played in 111 games with 19 starts (16 as a freshman) • Scored 593 career points with 205 assists and 80 steals • Made 154 of 186 free throws • Has the 11th-highest free throw percentage in UNC history (.828) • Scored in double figures 15 times • Career-high 17 points as a junior vs. Fairfield and Davidson and Syracuse as a sophomore • Made four three-pointers twice and had a career-best seven assists vs. Texas as a freshman • Won Carolina’s defensive player of the game award 18 times.

JUNIOR SEASON (2015-16)

Fourth on the team with 26 three-point field goals and seventh in scoring • Made 17 of his 26 3FGs in the first 13 games • Had 68 assists and 34 turnovers (2/1 ratio) • UNC’s defensive player of the game five times (Temple, Fairfield, Florida State, Louisville and at NC State) • Scored in double figures five times with a high of 17 against Wofford and Davidson • Season-high six assists at home vs. Duke • Shot 80 percent from the free throw line.

Game Highlights

Scored seven points and had four rebounds, two assists and played outstanding defense vs. Indiana in the NCAA Sweet 16 • Five points and two steals vs. FGCU in the NCAA first round • Scored nine points vs. Pitt in the ACC QF • Got to the free throw line for a season-high five attempts vs. Notre Dame in the ACC SF • Had three assists in win at Duke • ACC season scoring high 10 points in win over Miami • Hit a pair of threes vs. the Canes (only multi-three game since the start of ACC play) • Season-high six assists in 14 minutes at home vs. Duke, his most assists since the UNCW game his freshman year • Had eight points and five assists in the home win over Boston College • Eight points at Virginia Tech • Key player in Carolina’s home win over NC State with four assists and three steals • With State leading by five, he hit a 3FG, made a steal and passed ahead to Brice Johnson for a game-tying dunk • Scored his 500th career point at Florida State • Had seven points, four assists and two steals and won UNC’s defensive award vs. the Seminoles • Played 23 minutes vs. the Noles, his longest stint in ACC play of the year.

Scored 11 points and had five assists vs. UNCG • Matched his career high with 17 points against previously unbeaten Davidson • Tied his career high with six field goals • Scored 13 of his 17 in the opening half as UNC built a 23-point lead • Was the second time this year and his career that he led UNC in scoring • Helped UNC lead by eight early against Maryland with five straight points • Three-pointer gave Carolina a 10-point lead and started 16-3 run in second half vs. Northwestern • Had back-to-back steals and baskets that capped a decisive 14-3 UNC run against Wofford • Tied career highs with four three-pointers and 17 points against Fairfield (also had four 3FGs and 17 points vs. Syracuse in 2015) • Scored 32 points in the first two games, his most in consecutive college games.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2014-15)

Second on the team in bench scoring at 5.5 ppg • Third on the team with 26 three-pointers • Made 60-68 from the free throw line (.882) • Free throw percentage (.882) is the second-best in a season by a Tar Heel with at least 60 made free throws • Made 32-70 (.457) from the floor and 13-31 (.419) 3FG over the last 18 games • Averaged 17.6 minutes per game at the point in ACC play • Shot 6 for 28 from the floor in the first six ACC games and 31 for 61 from the floor over the next 16, including the ACC Tournament • Had three or more assists seven times with a season-high four on three occasions • Scored a career-high 17 points and hit a career-high four three-pointers vs. Syracuse • Scored in double figures seven times • Carolina’s defensive player of the game five times • Shot free throws left-handed and jump shots right-handed • As a freshman he shot exclusively from the left side.

2014-15 Game Highlights: Led Carolina with 10 points in the first half vs. Arkansas, out-scoring Brice Johnson, Marcus Paige and Justin Jackson by two, and helping UNC lead, 39-36, at the break • Hit his first three-pointer in five games and went 5-5 from the FT line • It was his most FTs made this season • Played 23 minutes vs. the Razorbacks, his longest stint since he played 23 on 2/18 at Duke and 2/21 vs. Georgia Tech • Was his first game scoring in double figures since he had 11 at Duke • Scored more points in the first half vs. Arkansas than he had in the five previous games combined.

Seven points in the ACC Tourney win over Boston College • Had nine points at Georgia Tech, his best scoring game since he had 11 at Duke • Matched his career high with 10 field goal attempts and had 11 points in overtime loss at Duke (was his third time scoring in double figures in his last six games) • Made his second start of the season at Boston College and had four assists, his most in an ACC game this year which also tied his season high (with William and Mary) • Scored nine points in a season-high 28 minutes (one shy of his career high) vs. Virginia • Scored eight of his 10 points at Louisville in the first half • Did have three second-half turnovers against the Cards • Made 5 of 7 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, for a career-high 17 points in 93-83 win over Syracuse • Came into the game 8 of his last 32 from the floor and 2 of 8 from three • Matched his previous career best with a pair of threes in the first half, then hit consecutive threes in the second half to give UNC the lead for good • With Syracuse leading 62-61, he hit a three with 8:10 to play to give UNC the lead and added another 40 seconds later to make it 67-62 UNC • The 17 points are the most by a non-starter in UNC’s first 30 games • Suffered a lacerated lip in the final minutes of the win at Wake Forest (received 15 stitches which were removed on Jan. 27th) • Made both free throws with 3.1 seconds to play to extend UNC lead to three in win at NC State • Hit two three-pointers in the first half and finished with eight points in 21 minutes in the win over Louisville • Came up a key steal off an inbounds pass that led to a Paige three-pointer when Louisville was holding a 10-point lead with 6:25 to play • Scored 11 with four assists and no turnovers against William and Mary • Hit two three-pointers in the last 4:28 • Was his best assist-error since he went 6/0 against UNCW as a freshman • Scored 10 points and added three assists vs. UAB • Hit two three-pointers against UAB, the first time in his career he made multiple threes in a game • Scored 10 points against East Carolina • Made his first start of the season against UCLA and had seven points, two assists and two steals.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2013-14)

Averaged 5.1 points and 2.4 assists • Played in all 34 games and averaged 20.9 minutes a contest • Started at the point in the first 16 games • Averaged 21.6 minutes off the bench in the last seven games • Third on the team in assists with 80 • Scored in double figures three times • Had more assists than turnovers 17 times • Averaged 6.5 points and went 20 for 23 from the free throw line in eight games against Top 25 opponents • UNC's defensive player of the game eight times, the second-most on the team (Louisville, UNCG, Texas, Syracuse, 2/22 vs. Wake Forest, at NC State, Providence and Iowa State) • Multiple steals in nine games • Second on the team in free throw percentage (.794) • Went 28 for 30 (.933) from the free throw line against ACC teams.

ACC Highlights: Scored eight points and matched his ACC-high with four assists at Duke • Played an ACC-high 23 minutes at Duke, his longest stint since the Northern Kentucky game on 12/27/13 • Hit two clutch jumpers down the stretch in the home win over Notre Dame, including one with 4:53 to play that gave UNC a 54-52 lead • Went 4 for 4 from the free throw line late in regulation and teamed with James Michael McAdoo to force a turnover with less than a minute to play in overtime in the win at NC State • Had ACC bests with nine points and four assists, hit his third three-pointer of the season and was UNC's top defender in 2/22 win over Wake Forest • Made all six of his free throw attempts in win over #5 Duke, including 4 for 4 in the final 46 seconds • Scored six second-half points in the win at Florida State • Driving layup evened the game for the first time at 53-all, baseline jumper gave UNC its first lead at 57-55 and free throws with 17 seconds to play helped clinch the win • Matched his previous ACC scoring high with six points and had two assists in win over NC State • Had three assists and no turnovers and went 4 for 4 from the line in the final 1:26 at Georgia Tech • Played 22 minutes (14 in the second half) and was on the floor for a key stretch when Carolina built a 10-point lead • Hit his second three-pointer of the season in the win over Clemson.

Pre-ACC Highlights: Six second-half assists vs. UNCW • Scored six of his 11 points in overtime against Davidson and played exceptional defense in the OT against Wildcat top scorer Brian Sullivan (one field goal, no threes in the OT) Season-high seven assists vs. Texas Had eight points and two steals in win over Kentucky Followed strong outing at Michigan State with 11 points and four assists vs. UNCG Posted season highs in points (13) and rebounds (6) in the win at #1 Michigan State Made three first-half field goals and 7 for 8 from the free throw line in the final 4:46 Had nine points and five assists in the win over #3 Louisville Won his first defensive player of the game award in the win over Louisville Totaled 12 points in the first four games, then scored on three drives to the basket against the Cardinals Had three steals vs. Richmond Made his first three-pointer in the loss to Belmont Started his first game as a Tar Heel at point guard and had four points, three assists and four steals vs. Oakland Became the 30th Tar Heel and ninth point guard to start his first college game.

PREP

Attended Oak Hill Academy as a senior and played for coach Steve Smith • Missed two months of his senior season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee • Had surgery on Dec. 26, 2012, and returned to action in early February • Averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 assists in 25 games for Oak Hill • Played three seasons at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., where he played for coach Steve Turner • Washington Post first-team all-Met as a sophomore and second-team as a junior • Played for the U-18 USA team in 2012 and competed in Brazil • Was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., in 2011 • Also played three years of soccer and football.

PERSONAL

Born Nathaniel C. Britt II • Birthday is Jan. 13 • Born in Washington, D.C. • Son of Nathaniel and Melody Britt • His brother, Kris Jenkins, plays for Villanova • Majoring in management and society • Chose jersey #0 to prove people who think he’s a zero are wrong • Favorite former Tar Heels were Kendall Marshall and Ty Lawson • Would love to have Russell Westbrook’s athleticism • Also talented at football and soccer.