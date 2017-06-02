Luke Kennard: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 196

Position: SG

College: Duke

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 19.5

RPG: 5.1

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.4

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Duke Athletics

Career

Played in 73 games, making 47 starts and averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists...Played in five NCAA Tournament games, averaging 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds...A consensus second-team All-American in 2017...Averaged 17.6 points while shooting .498 from the floor, .432 from outside the arc and .882 from the free throw line in 20 games against ranked teams...Declared for the NBA Draft on April 6, 2017, after two seasons at Duke

2016-17

A consensus second-team All-American (AP, NABC, Sporting News, USBWA)...A John R. Wooden Award All-American Team selection...One of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award...Earned All-District 2 honors from the NABC and All-District III recognition from the USBWA...The only unanimous first-team All-ACC selection in 2017...Named MVP of the ACC Tournament after averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help Duke become the first team to win four games in as many days to capture the title...Earned Hall of Fame Tip-Off All-Tournament Team accolades after averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils to the title...Played in all 37 games, including 36 starts, and averaged a team-high 19.5 points to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.5 minutes per outing...For the season, ranked second in the ACC in scoring (19.5) and three-point percentage (.438), third in minutes played (35.5), fourth in free throw percentage (.856), seventh in three-pointers made (2.4) and eighth in field goal percentage (.489)...Ranked 10th on Duke's single-season three-point percentage chart (.438) and 16th on its single-season list for total points (722)...Averaged 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in ACC play...In conference play, ranked third in the ACC in scoring (19.9) and three-point percentage (.468), eighth in field goal percentage (.492) and ninth in free throw percentage (.828)...Led Duke in scoring a team-high 16 times and assists on seven occasions...Led Duke with 35 double-figure scoring games and 19 games with at least 20 points; had one double-double on the year...Opened the season with 16 points and nine rebounds in the home win over Marist (11/11)...Led the Blue Devils in points (22), rebounds (5) and assists (5) against No. 7 Kansas at the Champions Classic (11/15)...Scored 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting as Duke beat No. 21 Rhode Island to claim the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title (11/20)...Had 18 points and nine rebounds in a home win over Appalachian State (11/26)...Put up 20 points and 6 rebounds in the home win over Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (11/29)...Poured in a career-high 35 points on 11-of-16 shooting and added eight boards in the home win over Maine (12/3)...Knocked down 5-of-7 shots from deep and finished with 29 points as Duke defeated No. 21 Florida at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic...Scored 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a home victory over Tennessee State (12/19)...Had a 21-point night in the win over Elon (12/21)...Made 11-of-19 shots from the floor as part of a 34-point day at Virginia Tech (12/31)...Recorded 23 points at No. 9 Florida State (1/10)...Willed Duke to victory at Wake Forest (1/28) with 34 points and four assists; went 6-of-6 from the three-point line to become the first Duke player to make at least five three-pointers in a game without a miss...Netted 20 points and four boards in the home win over No. 8 North Carolina (2/9)...Tallied 25 points on the strength of four three-pointers in the home win over Clemson (2/11)...Poured in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the Blue Devils' home win over Wake Forest (2/18)...Contributed 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists at Syracuse (2/22)...Had 28 points and five boards at No. 5 North Carolina (3/4)...Opened the ACC Tournament with a 20-point afternoon in the win over Clemson (3/8)...Recorded the second double-double of his career with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Duke's win over No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals (3/9)...Had 20 points and three steals as Duke defeated No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semis (3/10)...Came up with 16 points in the win over No. 22 Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament title game (3/11)

2015-16

Played in all 36 games and made 11 starts...Averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the year; posted averages of 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in ACC play...Led Duke with an .889 free throw percentage, tied for the third-best in program history by a freshman...For the season, ranked seventh among ACC freshmen in scoring (11.8)...Averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in Duke's three NCAA Tournament games...Led Duke in scoring four times, assists four times and rebounds twice; had one double-double on the year...Tallied double-figure points 21 times, including seven games with 20-plus points and one 30-point performance...Had three 20-point games off the bench, the most ever by a Duke freshman...Made 55 three-pointers to rank seventh on Duke's freshman chart and tied Duke's freshman record for threes in a game with six against NC State (2/6)...Scored 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 4-of-5 mark from outside the arc, in a home win over Utah State (11/29)...Scored 24 points on the strength of a 12-of-13 performance at the free throw line and had eight rebounds against Utah at Madison Square Garden (12/19)...Shot 7-of-11 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the stripe to finish with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in a win at Wake Forest (1/6)...Scored a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, going 4-of-6 from long distance, and added eight rebounds against Notre Dame at Cameron Indoor Stadium (1/16)...Named ACC Rookie of the Week after tying the Duke freshman record with six three-pointers in a game as part of a 26-point afternoon in a home win over NC State (2/6)...Netted 15 points and knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer with less than two minutes to play in Duke's win at No. 5 North Carolina (2/17)...Made 10-of-19 shots to finish with 22 points in Duke's win over NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament (3/9)...Recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds against Oregon in the Sweet 16 (3/24)

USA Basketball

Scored a team-high 22 points for the United States Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit...Averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game to help the U.S. win gold at the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship...Shot .548 from the floor, .517 from beyond the arc and .800 from the free throw line during the five-game run to the gold medal...Scored a tournament-high 30 points in the United States' opening-round win over Uruguay

High School

Ranked as the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2015 high school class by Scout, as well as No. 24 by ESPN and No. 25 Rivals...The 2015 Parade National Player of the Year, becoming the fifth Duke signee to claim the award...A 2015 McDonald's All-American...Won the Powerade Jam Fest three-point shooting contest, becoming the ninth Blue Devil to win the competition...Named the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year and Ohio Mr. Basketball in both 2014 and 2015...Finished his career ranked second in Ohio boys basketball history with 2,997 points...Guided Franklin to a 26-2 record as a senior in 2015 with averages of 38.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals...Scored 50 or more points on five occasions during his senior season...Averaged 41.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior to earn MaxPreps Junior All-America honors...Scored a school-record 59 points in a win over Monroe as a junior...Named first-team all-state and second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America after averaging 27.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 2013...Earned honorable mention all-state honors as a freshman, averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists...Lettered three years at quarterback for Franklin's football team...Named Ohio Division II Offensive Player of the Year in 2013 after throwing for 2,331 yards and 26 touchdowns; also ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns

Personal

Born Luke Douglas Kennard on June 24, 1996, in Middletown, Ohio...Son of Mark and Jennifer Kennard...Has an older sister, Lauren...Member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes