Luke Fischer: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-11

Weight: 236

Position: C

College: Marquette

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 10.9

RPG: 5.9

APG: 1.2

BLK: 1.7

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Honors and Awards:

2016-17: Marquette's Top Scholar-Athlete Award...Marquette's Best Rebounding Average Award...Marquette's Best Field Goal Percentage Award

2015-16: Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention...BIG EAST Honor Roll (Nov. 30, Dec. 6)...Legends Classic All-Tournament...Hank Raymonds Sportsmanship Award...Marquette's Best Field Goal Percentage Award

2016-17 Season Notes: Started 25 of 32 games as a senior, recording 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game ... Notched three double-doubles on the year and became the second player in MU history (Jim McIlvaine) with 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 150 blocked shots ... His .647 field goal percentage ranks second in MU history for a single season ... Opened his senior season with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks against Vanderbilt in the Veterans Classic (11/11) ... Recorded 19 points and five rebounds against Michigan in the 2K Classic (11/17) ... Shot 6-of-6 from the floor en route to a 14-point effort against IUPUI (11/22) ... Recorded his sixth career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes of action against Houston Baptist (11/26) ... Scored 15 points while shooting 6-of-7 from the floor, while playing 15 minutes against Western Carolina (11/30)... Notched his thrid double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 68-65 loss to No. 22 Butler (2/7) ... Scored 15 points in MU's upset win over No. 1 Villanova (2/24) ... Pulled down a season-best 13 rebounds and added 19 points at DePaul (2/4), while becoming the 46th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points ... Scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the NCAA First Round against South Carolina (3/17).

2015-16 Season Notes: Started every game for Marquette as a junior ... Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention ... Received the Hank Raymonds Sportsmanship Award ... Earned team's Best Field Goal Percentage Award ... Posted first two career double-doubles against Belmont (Nov. 13) and IUPUI (Nov. 16) in the first two contests of the year .. Scored 12 points with 10 rebounds against Belmont and put up 17 points and 10 boards against IUPUI ... Named to the all-tournament team at the Legends Classic after posting 19 points and eight rebounds against No. 22 LSU (Nov. 23) and 18 points and eight rebounds against Arizona State (Nov. 24) in the title game ... Registered a career-best six blocks against Jackson State (Nov. 29) ... Scored 20 of his 21 points in the first half against Maine (Dec. 5) in a 104-67 victory ... Posted fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Providence at the BMO Harris Bradley Center (Feb. 10) ... Scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Golden Eagles to a Senior Day victory over Georgetown (March 1).

2014-15 Season Notes: Made his season debut after becoming eligible on Dec. 16 vs. Arizona State by hitting 9-of-11 field goals, grabbing nine rebounds on his way to 19 points ... Followed that performance up with a career-high 22 points on a perfect 8-for-8 from the field vs. Alabama A&M (Dec. 19) ... Went 6-for-6 and scored 15 points, while pulling down nine rebounds vs. Morgan State (Dec. 28) ... Earned his first start in a win over Providence and scored 11 points (Jan. 3) ... Hit 6-of-6 field goals and scored 13 points in a career-high 33 minutes at Georgetown (Jan. 6) ... Chipped in seven points and grabbed five boards in a loss to Xavier (Jan. 17) ... Contributed seven points, four rebounds and tied a career high with five blocks against Georgetown (Jan. 24) ... In a career high 41 minutes of action he tallied 12 points, hauled in six boards and blocked three shots against No. 25 Butler (Jan. 31) ... Had 10 points and notched four blocks in a win against Seton Hall (Feb. 7) ... Shot 4-6 from the field in a 11 point outing against Creighton (Feb. 14) ... Hit 6-of-10 field goals and posted 17 points, his highest total of BIG EAST play vs. Villanova (Feb. 21) ... Followed that up with another 17 point performance on 7-of-8 shooting at Butler (March 25) ... Tied a career-high with nine rebounds vs. DePaul and also chipped in with 17 points (March 7) ... Knocked down 6-of-8 shots for 14 points, grabbed seven boards, and blocked three shots in Marquette's 78-56 win over Seton Hall in first round action of the BIG EAST tournament (March 11) ... Led MU with 53 blocks (2.2 per game) during the campaign and finished third in rebounding with 4.8 rebounds per game ... Fischer also concluded the year scoring 11 points per game, good for third on the team, and led the squad shooting 61 percent from the field.

2013-14 Season Notes: Played the first semester at Indiana before transferring to Marquette in December.

High School: Played for head coach Steve Showalter at Germantown (Wis.) High School ... Ranked No. 34 overall by ESPN100 and the No. 4 center ... Also ranked as the best player in the state of Wisconsin by ESPN.com ... Ranked No. 79 by Scout.com and the No. 11 center in the country ... Also ranked No. 94 by Rivals.com ... Named a 2013 Parade All-American ... Averaged 21.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior ... Named Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year ... Led his Germantown team to consecutive state championships in his final two years, combining for a 56-0 record his last two seasons ... Went 28-0 during his senior season ... Named first team all-state and first team North Shore all-conference team ... Scored 32 points, had 16 rebounds, and blocked five shots in the state semifinal ... Also added 17 points and seven rebounds in the championship game ... Participated in the adidas Spring Classic as well as the 2011 Kentucky Hoopfest ... Helped Germantown to a 28-0 record and a state title as a junior ... Averaged 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots during his junior year ... Also shot over 70 percent from the floor during his junior campaign ... Played AAU for the Wisconsin Swing.

Personal: Born Oct. 29, 1994 ... Son of Jim and Kim Fischer ... Majoring in history.