London Perrantes: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Position: PG

College: Virginia

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 12.7

RPG: 3.0

APG: 3.8

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Finished his UVA career ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (40.9%), fourth in most wins played (108) and assists (569), fifth in free throw percentage (81.2%), sixth in 3-pointers (211), 10th in minutes (32.1 mpg) and 33rd in points (1,225)...First Cavalier to win a game in four straight NCAA tournaments...Named All-ACC Second Team in 2016-17...Selected to NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team in 2015-16

2016-17 SEASON

Started all 34 games...Averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds...Shot 41.4 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line...Finished his UVA career ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (40.9%), fourth in most wins played (108) and assists (569), fifth in free throw percentage (81.2%), sixth in 3-pointers (211), 10th in minutes (32.1 mpg) and 33rd in points (1,225)...Named to the All-ACC second team...Named to USBWA All-District 3 Team...Named to the preseason John R. Wooden, Naismith Award and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch lists...Ranked fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (41.7%), eighth in free throw percentage (85.2%) and 20th in scoring (14.9 ppg) in ACC action...Ranked sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.21) and ninth in assists (3.76 apg) in the ACC in all games...Scored 10+ points in 21 games...Named MVP of the Emerald Coast Classic after leading the team with 11 points, career-high eight rebounds and five assists vs. Providence (11/26/16)...Scored 19 points vs. Ohio State (11/30/16)...Had a team-high 16 points at Pitt (1/4/17)...Registered 24 points vs. Wake Forest (1/8/17)...Tallied a season-high 25 points and had a career-best eight field goals at Clemson (1/14/17)...Recorded 22 points at Notre Dame (1/24/17)...Tallied 18 points vs. Louisville (2/6/17)...Recorded 22 points in a career-high 46 minutes at Virginia Tech (2/12/17)...Tallied third career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists at NC State (2/25/17)...Recorded 22 points vs. Pitt (3/4/17)...Scored 24 points vs. UNCW (3/16/17)...Lettered

2015-16 SEASON

Started 35 games...Missed the Ohio State (12/1/15) and William & Mary (12/5/15) games due to an appendectomy...Averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds...Shot 43.9 percent from the field, 48.8 percent from 3-point range and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line...Led the team in assists (4.4 apg) and steals (1.1 spg)...Named honorable mention All-ACC by the media and coaches ...Selected to the ACC All-Tournament second team...Named Tournament MVP of the 2015 Gildan Charleston Classic...Selected to the NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament team...Ranked first in the ACC in 3-point percentage at a career-high 48.8 percent, and ranked sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4), seventh in assists (4.4 apg) and eight in 3-pointers per game (2.2)...Ranked first in the ACC in 3-point shooting (48.1%), fifth in assists (4.3 apg), eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and tied for 10th in 3-pointers per game during league action...Scored in double figures in 18 games, including a season-high 22 points (career-best seven 3-pointers) at Virginia Tech (1/4/16)...Tallied second career double-double with 16 points and a career-high 11 assists against George Mason (11/22/15) at the Charleston Classic...Registered 19 points against Villanova (12/19/15), Florida State (1/17/16) and NC State (2/15/16)...Nailed the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime vs. California (12/22/15)...Converted six 3-pointers and scored 18 points in NCAA Elite Eight game against Syracuse (3/27/16)...Recorded a career-high four steals and added 16 points and seven assists vs. Syracuse (1/24/16)...Scored 12 points on four 3-pointers in NCAA first round win against Hampton (3/17/16)...Lettered

2014-15 SEASON

Played and started 32 games...Averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists...Shot 35.4 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line...Led Virginia in assists (146) and was third in free-throw percentage (77.8%)...Ranked fourth in the ACC in assists (4.7 apg) and third in assist/turnover ratio (3.0)...All seven of his double figure games came against ACC opponents...Named All-ACC Honorable Mention by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA)...Missed one game (at Wake Forest) after suffering a broken nose and mild concussion in a collision with teammate Malcolm Brogdon vs. Florida State (2/22/15)...Scored a career-high 26 points (including five 3-pointers and 11 free throws), along with eight assists, at Miami (1/3/15)...Tallied six points, five rebounds and seven assists at Virginia Tech (1/25/15)...Scored 15 points and dished out six assists at North Carolina (2/2/15)...Registered 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3FG) and six assists vs. Virginia Tech (2/28/15)...Recorded first career double-double (10 points, 10 assists) at Syracuse (3/2/15)...Tallied nine assists vs. Florida State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals (3/12/15)...Scored 12 points vs. North Carolina in ACC Tournament semifinals (3/13/15)...Lettered

2013-14 SEASON

Played in 37 games, including 33 starts...Averaged 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.9 minutes per game...Shot 38.4 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line...Named All-ACC Freshman Team by the ACC Coaches and Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA)...Ranked sixth nationally and third in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.50) in all games...Ranked 10th in the ACC in assists (3.78 apg) in all games...Ranked first in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.47) and seventh in assists (4.22 apg) in 18 league games...Ranks second all-time among Virginia freshmen with 140 assists in a single season...Tied the Virginia school record by making eight consecutive 3-pointers from Feb. 22-March 9...Recorded five or more assists in 13 games...Scored a career-high 15 points vs. Miami (2/26/14)...Registered nine points, five assists and four rebounds vs. Northern Iowa (12/21/13)...Recorded 14 points, four rebounds and three assists vs. Florida State (1/4/14)...Tallied eight points and nine assists vs. North Carolina (1/20/14)...Tallied 15 points, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and four assists vs. Miami (2/26/14)...Scored 14 points at Maryland (3/9/14)...Had 12 points, six assists and no turnovers vs. Coastal Carolina (3/21/14) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament...Lettered

HIGH SCHOOL

Four-year letterwinner from 2010-13 for head coach Russell White at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, Calif...Served as team captain in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13...Finished career as Crespi Carmelite's all-time leading scorer and career assist leader...Averaged 19.9 points and 5.8 assists per game as a senior in 2012-13...Earned 2013 John R. Wooden Award for California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section schools...Named 2013 CIF Southern Section Division IV Player of the Year...Named 2013 Mission League Player of the Year...Honored as 2013 Max Preps All-State Division IV first team and second team (all Divisions)...Named L.A. Daily News Player of the Year and L.A. Times All-Area First Team...2013 McDonald's High School All-American nominee...Earned Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament honors at the 2012 Proviso (Ill.) West Holiday Tournament...Named to the 2012 Jim Harris Memorial Tournament of Champions All-Tournament Team...Named to the 2012 L.A. Daily News Preseason All-Area Team...Listed as a 2012 L.A. Times Notable Player...Averaged 15 points and seven assists per game as a junior in 2011-12...Named 2011-12 All-CIF first team, All-Mission League first team, L.A. Daily News All-Area and ESPNHS Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team...Earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2011 San Fernando Valley Tournament and Canyon Classic Tournament...Named to the 2011 Redondo Union All-Tournament Team...Named to the 2011 L.A. Daily News Preseason All-Area Team...Named to the 2010 Don Bambauer Christmas Classic All-Tournament Team and San Fernando Valley Tournament All-Tournament Team...Ranked No. 86 on ESPN's Top 100 recruiting list for 2013

PERSONAL

London Tyus Perrantes...Born in Los Angeles, Calif...Son of Karina and London Perrantes, Sr...Has three younger brothers: Isaiah (15), Darius (14) and Malakai (8)...Chose Virginia for its superior level of academics, coaching staff and Atlantic Coast Conference...Volunteered for Hoops for Home and Crespi Carmelite High School Impact Program...Played quarterback in football as a freshman in 2009-10...African American & African Studies major