Justin Jackson: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 201

Position: SF

College: North Carolina

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 18.3

RPG: 4.7

APG: 2.8

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of North Carolina Athletics

CAREER

Scored 895 points (11.5) in 78 games • Made 75 starts • Shooting 54.0 percent from two-point range, 29.7 percent 3FG and 68.8 from the free throw line • Scored in double figures 50 times and made multiple three-pointers 18 times, including three in the national title game vs. Villanova • Has 201 assists (2.6) and an assist/error ratio of 2.1/1 • Five career games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 25 at Northern Iowa • Two double-doubles (21/13 vs. Northwestern and 12/10 vs. Appalachian State as a sophomore).

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2015-16)

UNC’s fourth-leading scorer at 12.2 ppg and was fourth in assists with 113 • Had 113 assists and only 42 turnovers • Had the second-best assist/error ratio (2.7) on a team that led the ACC, was third in the nation and was the best in UNC history • Scored in double figures 28 times • Made multiple 3FGs nine times • Carolina’s defensive player of the game six times • Five or more assists five times • Most Valuable Player of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City after compiling 43 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in wins over Northwestern and Kansas State.

Game Highlights

Matched his season high with three 3FGs and scored all nine of his points in the first half in the national championship game vs. Villanova • Matched his career NCAA Tourney high with 16 points and shared team scoring honors vs. Syracuse in the national semifinals • Scored 13 of his 14 points vs. Indiana in the first half as UNC built an 11-point lead • Had 11 of his 15 points in the second half, including a three-pointer that regained the lead and another go-ahead basket that gave UNC the lead for good in the win over Providence • Scored all 28 of his points in the second half of the three ACC Tournament games • Was 0 for 9 in the first halves against Pitt, ND and Virginia and 12 for 23 in the second half • Sparked Carolina’s win at NC State with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists • Career-high eight assists (seven in the second half) and matched his season high with three 3FGs in 25-point win over 10th-ranked Miami • Despite missing the afternoon shootaround due to illness, had 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the floor in the win at Syracuse.

Second career double-double with 12/10 against Appalachian State • Was 25 for 43 from the floor on the three-game road swing to Northern Iowa and Kansas City (.581) • In those three games he set or tied career highs in scoring (25), offensive rebounds (6), rebounds (13) and assists (tied, 6) • Had 22 points and tied his career high with six assists in CBE championship game win over Kansas State • Followed a career-high 25 points in the loss at Northern Iowa with 21 in the win over Northwestern • Added a career-high 13 rebounds and four assists vs. Northwestern.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2014-15)

Voted by both the ACC coaches and media to the league’s All-Freshman team (with Duke’s Jahlil Okafor, Tyus Jones and Justise Winslow and Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes) • Scored in double figures 22 times, including 11 of the last 12 games and six of seven in the post-season • Shot 52.1 percent from the floor (61 of 117) and 44.7 percent from three-point range (17 of 38) in the last 12 games • Made 11 of his first 54 three-point attempts and 17 of his last 38 • Made two three-pointers three times in the first 27 games and at least two six times in the last 11 games • Led UNC in scoring six times (Clemson, Virginia Tech, 2/24 vs. NC State, ACC semifinal vs. Virginia, Harvard and Wisconsin) • UNC went 4-2 in those six games • Started 37 games (all except Senior Night) • One of six ACC freshmen to average double figures in scoring • Was fifth among ACC freshmen in assists at 2.3 per game (the four players ahead of him were all point guards) • Averaged 10.7 points in all games, 10.5 in ACC regular-season games, 15.0 in the NCAA Tournament, 12.8 in the ACC Tournament, 9.9 in ACC road games, 11.7 in wins and 8.6 in losses • Was second on the team with 28 three-point field goals • Made 22 of his last 29 from the free throw line (.759) • Averaged 10.8 field goal attempts over the last five games (up from 8.3 in the first 33 games) • Earned second-team All-ACC Tournament honors after averaging 12.8 points in the four games • Carolina’s second-leading scorer in NCAA Tournament play at 15.0 ppg • Shot a team-high 53.1 percent from the floor in the three NCAA Tournament games (17 for 32).

Game Highlights: Shared UNC scoring honors in the Sweet 16 loss to Wisconsin with 15 points on 6 of 11 FG, 3 for 3 3FGs • Was the third time in the last five post-season games that he led the team in scoring • Scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half vs. Arkansas, including eight in the final six minutes • Scored UNC’s last four points in the win over Harvard – he tied the game at 65 on a runner in the lane with 1:04 to play (11 seconds after Harvard hit a 4-point play to take its first lead of the game) and scored the winning basket on a fastbreak dunk with 24 seconds remaining • Scored 16 of season-high 22 points in the second half in the ACC semifinal win over #3 ranked and #1 seed Virginia • Made 8 of 10 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from three-point range (previous high was two 3FGs).

Went 5 for 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from three-point range, and had 14 points in home loss to Duke • Made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers at Georgia Tech • Led all scorers on both teams with 16 points in the loss to NC State (was his highest scoring game since he had 17 at Wake Forest on 1/21) • Went 7 for 17 from the floor, the most field goal attempts he took all year • Played one of his best all-around games on 2/21 vs. Georgia Tech with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block • Had a season-high six assists and no turnovers at Pitt • Scored only five points, but had five rebounds, four assists and two steals against Syracuse • Played a season-high 34 minutes and scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half in the win at Wake Forest • Made 6 of 8 shots from the floor en route to second straight ACC scoring high • Played all 20 minutes in the second half against the Deacs • Two-way standout in the win over Virginia Tech as he scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed a season-high seven rebounds (three offensive), had four assists and two blocks • The 16 points were his most since he had 18 at Davidson on Nov. 22 • Solid all-around effort in the home win over Louisville with eight points, four boards, four assists and a season-high three blocked shots and earned UNC’s defensive player of the game honors (his first of the season) • Led all scorers with 13 points on 6 for 8 shooting from the floor at Clemson (was first time he led UNC in scoring).

Had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists against UAB • Made two three-pointers against UAB (had missed his previous 12 three-pointers over a five-game span) • Scored 11 points and had a season-high five assists in win over 12th-ranked Ohio State • Had 12 points and four steals against Florida • Hit two three-pointers en route to eight first-half points against the Gators as UNC built a 16-point lead • Scored 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting, including his first three-pointer, and had four assists at Davidson • Had nine points and five rebounds in his debut vs. NC Central.

PREP

Played for Coach Mike Decker for the Homeschool Christian Youth Association Warriors • Parade All-America and second-team USA Today All-America • Played in the McDonald's All-America Game and Jordan Brand Classic • Won the Maravich Award (2011), the Sullivan Award (2012) and the Jefferson Award (2013) as the top home schooled player in the country • Earned co-Most Valuable Player honors at the McDonald's Game after scoring 23 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the floor • Also the recipient of the Jack Daly Sportsmanship Award at the McDonald's game • Led HCYA Warriors to national championship in 2012 • Averaged 31.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 40 games as a senior • Led HCYA Warriors to 30-13 record in 2014 and a berth in the national title game • Scored 41 points in double overtime loss in the finals • Houston Chronicle's All-Greater Houston team • VYPE's (high school sports magazine) Houston Area Player of the Year • Teamed with Theo Pinson to earn a gold medal for the USA at FIBA Americas U-16 championship in 2011 in Mexico • Scored 13 points in gold medal game against Argentina • Attended Lone Star College as part of his home schooling

PERSONAL

Born Justin Aaron Jackson • Birthday is March 28 • Son of Lloyd and Sharon Jackson • His father ran track at Blinn Junior College and his mother played basketball there • Majoring in excercise and sport science in the sport administration program • Chose uniform No. 44 in honor of Hall of Famer George Gervin • Favorite former Tar Heel is Harrison Barnes • Would love to have Kevin Durant’s scoring ability • If he could go back in time, he’d want to witness the birth of Jesus Christ • Closest friend on another college team is Danrad Knowles (University of Houston).