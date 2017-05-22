John Collins: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Position: PF

College: Wake Forest

Age: 19

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 19.2

RPG: 9.8

APG: 0.5

BLK: 1.6

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

OF NOTE

Wake Forest's 15th All-American (first since 2009-10) and the program's first first-team All-ACC selection since 2004-05...2016-17 ACC Most Improved Player after increasing his scoring average by 11.9 points per game from his freshman season...Led the nation in Player Efficiency Rating in 2016-17...His streak of 12 consecutive 20-point games was the longest by a Demon Deacon in four decades

2016-17 SEASON (SOPHOMORE)

2nd Team Basketball Times All-American...First-Team All-ACC and ACC Most Improved Player...Two-time ACC Player of the Week (Jan. 23, Feb. 20)...Two-time NCAA.com Team of the Week (Dec. 6, Feb. 20...USBWA and NABC All-District Team...Started all 33 games...Averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game...Led the ACC in field goal percentage at 62.2 percent...Led the nation in Player Efficiency Rating in 2016-17...17 double-doubles, most by a Deac in a season since Al-Farouq Aminu had 19 in 2009-10...Led ACC in scoring in conference games at 20.3 PPG...Had a streak 12 straight 20-point games, longest streak by a Deac since 1970-71 (Charlie Davis)...The first Demon Deacon with 600 points and 300 rebounds in a season since Tim Duncan in 1996-97...Led the ACC with 10 20-and-10 games, including four in a row, marking the longest such streak by an ACC player since Duke's Shane Battier had five straight 20-and-10 games in 2000-01...Career-high 31 points (13-18 FG) and 15 rebounds at No. 12 Duke (Feb. 18), the first 30-and-15 game by a visitor at Cameron Indoor Stadium in over a decade...Had 25 points and 11 rebounds in win vs. No. 8 Louisville (Mar. 1)...Scored 29 points (12-14 FG) and had 10 rebounds at Clemson (Feb. 14)...Had a career-high 16 rebounds at Northwestern (Nov. 28) and at Boston College (Jan. 31)

2015-16 SEASON (FRESHMAN)

Appeared in all 31 games, making one start...Averaged 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game...Led team in field goal shooting at 54.7 (81-148) percent (min. 100 attempts)...Fourth on the team with 23 blocks...Scored in double figures in 13 games...16 points and six rebounds in first career start vs. No. 23 Notre Dame (Feb. 24)...12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds vs. Coastal Carolina (Dec. 18)...14 points and eight rebounds vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt (Nov. 24)...10 points and nine rebounds vs. No. 13 Indiana (Nov. 23)...10 points (5-7 FG), seven rebounds and three blocks in 11 minutes in collegiate debut vs. UMBC (Nov. 13)

HIGH SCHOOL

A 2015 graduate and three-year letterman at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla...2014-15 Florida Class 4A Player of the Year...As a senior, was named Palm Beach Post Player of the Year and the Gatorade Palm Beach Player of the Year ...Earned Sun Sentinel Player of the Year honors...Averaged 20.3 points and 10.2 rebounds during his senior season in 2014-15...Rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by Rivals and Scout...Ranked by Scout as the No. 23 power forward in the class...ESPN had him as the No. 36 power forward, No. 47 in the South Region and 17th in the state of Florida...Ranked by Scout as the No. 5 power forward in the South Region and No. 4 at the position in the state of Florida...Played AAU ball for the Florida Flash, formally known as e1t1 Flash

PERSONAL

Full name is John Martin Collins III...Nickname is "JC"...Son of Lyria Rissing-Collins...Born September 23, 1997 in Layton, Utah...Has one younger sibling (Jayden)