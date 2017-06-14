Jaron Blossomgame: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 219

Position: SF/PF

College: Clemson

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 17.7

RPG: 6.3

APG: 1.5

BLK: 0.9

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

Overview

Declared for the 2016 NBA Draft but did not sign with an agent ... went through the NBA Draft Combine and was a standout player, but opted to return for his senior season, where he cemented his legacy as a two-time All-ACC performer ... signed in the fall of 2011 with Brad Brownell's program ... highest-rated signee of Clemson's 2012 class, he sat out the season and redshirted due to a broken leg suffered in April as a senior in high school ... practiced in limited contact situations throughout most of the 2012-13 season ... earned team's Tiger Pride Award at season's end ... underwent second surgery on his leg in June 2013 to accelerate the healing process ... returned to the court in September 2013 ... earned great experience as a freshman in 2013-14, playing as an undersized power forward ... valuable rebounder and athlete whose rookie season was cut short after suffering an injury in the NIT opener ... earned the Determined Spirit Award at the CLEMMYs, the athletic department's annual all-sports banquet ... had significant impact as a sophomore in 2014-15, leading the Tigers in scoring and rebounding ... named team's Most Improved Player ... elevated his game to another level as a junior in 2015-16, when he again led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting together one of the best individual seasons in recent history by a Tiger ... received the Paul Bowie Most Valuable Player honor in 2015-16 ... amassed 1,733 points over his career, fifth-most in Clemson history ... also snagged 831 rebounds, eighth-best in program history ... finished career in the top 10 in Clemson history in starts (125), minutes (3,924), 20-point games (32), double-figure games (87), field goals (627) and free throws (383) ... played for the Georgia Stars, the same AAU program that sent 2012 graduate Tanner Smith to Clemson ... recruited by former Clemson assistant Earl Grant, now head coach at College of Charleston ... earned undergraduate degree in sociology in August 2016 ... only college player to attend both the Nike Basketball Academy and adidas Nations, both in Los Angeles, in July 2016 ... signed with ASM Sports, the same agency that represents former Tiger standouts Trevor Booker and K.J. McDaniels.

2016-17

Third-team All-ACC ... first Tiger to earn an all-conference honor in multiple seasons since Trevor Booker (2009,10) ... USBWA first-team all-district ... finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and Julius Erving Award ... appeared in 33 games, starting each contest with an average of 34.3 minutes played ... leading scorer for a third straight season, averaging 17.7 points per game ... ranked 10th among all ACC players in scoring average ... produced 584 points, topping his previous high of 580 as a junior ... led team in field goals (220) and free throws (120) ... scored double figures in 31 of 33 games ... posted 20 or more points in 14 games ... led team with four double-doubles ... shot 49.9 percent for the season, which ranked sixth in the ACC.

BEST GAMES, 2016-17

Top ACC effort was 25 points in a win at Pittsburgh, he matched a career-high with four three-point goals in the contest ... scored 24 points in overtime contest against North Carolina, the eventual National Champion ... made 9-14 field goals against the Tar Heels ... posted 22 at Notre Dame, with eight rebounds ... shot 10-14 and totaled 22 points at home against Virginia ... posted 20 points at home against Virginia Tech, hitting 3-4 from long distance versus the Hokies ... tallied 20 in a one-point loss at home to Syracuse ... notched double-double in home win over Wake Forest with 17 points and 10 rebounds ... made 7-11 field goals and 9-9 free throws for 24-point effort at home against Florida State ... tallied 22 points in ACC Tournament win over NC State and 19 in the ensuing contest with Duke, the eventual champion ... finished career with 24-point outing against Oakland in the NIT ... double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in win over Final Four South Carolina team ... produced 20 points in win over UNC Wilmington, an NCAA Tournament team ... notched 22 points and seven rebounds in Tire Pros Invitational loss to Oklahoma ... best non-conference production came against SC State, with 29 points ... also produced 27 in non-conference action against High Point.

2015-16

First-team All-ACC by the media and coaches ... ACC's Most Improved Player by the media and coaches ... USBWA first-team all-district selection ... NABC second-team all-district ... appeared in 31 games, starting each contest at an average of 34.2 minutes played ... leading scorer at 18.7 points per game ... ranked third among all ACC players in scoring average, with the best mark by a Tiger since 2000-01 ... posted 580 points, eighth-most in a single season in Clemson history ... his total included 373 in ACC play, third-best in program history ... first player in Clemson history to shoot at least 50 percent overall, 40 percent from three and 75 percent from the free throw line in a season ... led Tigers in field goals (201) and free throws (133) ... made career-high 45 threes, ranking third on the team, with a team-best 44.6 percent accuracy ... his mark ranks eighth-best in Clemson history for a season ... scored double figures in 27 of 31 games and posted at least 20 points in more than half (16) of Clemson's contests ... first player since Horace Grant in 1986-87 to score 20+ points in five straight games when he did it from January 16 to February 2 ... posted three games with at least 30 points ... ranked sixth among all ACC players with a 51.3 percent field goal accuracy.

Best Games, 2015-16

Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to wins over Duke and Miami ... posted 17 points in the win over the Blue Devils and followed with 25 against the Hurricanes ... the performance against Miami began a string of five straight 20+ point games ... posted 23 at Virginia and 22 in games against Pittsburgh and at Florida State and Wake Forest ... posted first career 30-point game against Notre Dame on Feb. 8, where he made a career-high 13 field goals ... posted 33 points at NC State, his career high ... made 12-22 shots, including three from long distance, in addition to 6-7 free throws ... followed with 22-point performance at Georgia Tech on Feb. 23 ... posted 31 at home in a loss to Virginia where he accounted for 54 percent of the Tigers' point total ... made 10-16 field goals in that contest against the Cavaliers, including 4-6 from three ... finished season with 22 points against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament ... posted 20 points at Syracuse ina big overtime victory over the Final Four team ... big effort in win over a ranked Louisville team, he had 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks ... top effort in non-conference play was at Minnesota, when he scored 24 points on 9-14 shooting ... also had 22 against Rutgers and 22 versus Wofford ... posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against South Carolina

2014-15

Appeared in 31 games, starting each contest at an average of 30.9 minutes played ... team's leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, and leading rebounder at 8.2 per game ... first freshman or sophomore to lead the Tigers in both since Greg Buckner did it as the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1994-95 ... also led Tigers in field goals (144), free throws (102) ... increased scoring average from 4.9 points to 13.1 per game; his +8.2 improvement was the largest gain by a Tiger player since Will Solomon's sophomore jump in 1999-2000 ... held ACC's fifth-best scoring average improvement over 2013-14 ... posted eight of Clemson's nine double-doubles, and 12 of the Tigers' 14 double-figure rebound games ... led team with 77 offensive rebounds ... improved free throw accuracy to 70.8 percent as a sophomore ... a model of consistency, scored double figures in 25 of 31 games.

Best Games, 2014-15

Scored season-high 26 points in non-conference game against Oakland, missing just three shots total (8-10 FGs, 7-8 FTs) ... top ACC performance came in the regular season finale at top-10 Notre Dame, he posted 22 points and 10 rebounds ... made 9-12 shots against the Fighting Irish ... also played well in the home game against UND on Feb. 10; scored 17 points and grabbed season-high 14 rebounds ... tallied 19 points and nine rebounds on Feb. 28 against Georgia Tech ... made 6-9 field goals and 5-6 free throws and totaled 18 points in Jan. 10 road win over Pittsburgh ... scored 17 points in Clemson's upset over a top-25 Arkansas team; added eight rebounds against the Razorbacks ... posted 16 points and 12 rebounds in win over Robert Morris, who made the NCAA Tournament ... scored 16 points in Clemson's win over Boston College ... tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds in win over Syracuse on Jan. 17 ... also had 15 points, nine rebounds at Louisville, an Elite Eight team ... posted 14 points and 13 rebounds against High Point ... scored 14 in Feb. 4 road win over Florida State, and 14 against the Seminoles in the ACC Tournament on March 11.

2013-14

Appeared in 33 games, with 30 starts ... played 773 minutes as a redshirt freshman, 23.4 per game ... considered Clemson's first freshman starter over the course of a season since Demontez Stitt in 2007-08 ... averaged 4.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game ... shot 39.5 percent from the field and 59.6 percent at the free throw line ... third on the team in total rebounds and offensive rebounds ... third on the team with 13 blocked shots and nine dunks ... had higher averages for points (5.3) and rebounds (5.2) during the ACC regular season ... reached double figures in the scoring column three times ... grabbed seven or more rebounds in 10 games.

Best Games, 2013-14

ACC Rookie of the Week following a 14-point, 14-rebound performance against No. 13 Duke ... fourth Tiger freshman on record to post at least 14 points and 14 rebounds in the same game, and first since Sharone Wright in 1991-92 ... made 2-5 from three-point range against the Blue Devils ... the 14 rebounds were third-most by an ACC freshman ... matched season-high with 14 against Pitt at home on 5-10 shooting ... added six rebounds in season-high tying 40 minutes of play ... posted 10 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes during crucial ACC road win over Florida State ... made pair of three-pointers in the second half to fuel Tiger comeback ... posted nine points and five rebounds at Wake Forest ... also scored nine in Charleston Classic final versus UMass on 4-6 field goals ... posted eight points in first two games, with eight rebounds in 27 minutes against Delaware State ... tallied seven points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes against Davidson ... posted seven points and four rebounds at No. 1 Syracuse ... notched seven points and six rebounds against NC State ... scored six with seven boards in 40 minutes against Maryland ... played well in the ACC Tournament, with seven points and nine rebounds in win over Georgia Tech, and six points in 30 minutes against Duke in the quarterfinals.

2012-13

Redshirted due to injury.

Before Clemson

Four-star prospect according to ESPNU ... rated the nation's No. 74 senior prospect by PrepStars, No. 94 by ESPNU and No. 119 by Rivals.com ... three-star prospect by Scout.com and 247sports.com ... rated the ninth-best prospect in the state of Georgia by ESPNU ... McDonald's All-America nominee ... first-team all-state at the AAAA level as a senior when he averaged 25.8 points per game ... first-team All-Metro selection according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was also first-team all-region in 2011-12 ... played in the GACA All-Star Showcase as a senior, earning MVP honors for the North team ... established Chattahoochee High School career records for points, rebounds and blocked shots ... scored school single-game record with 42 points in season opener in 2011-12 ... had 33 points in Region 7-AAAA Championship game ... posted 32 points and 10 rebounds in AAAA quarterfinal loss to Southwest DeKalb ... second-team all-state selection as a junior when he averaged 24.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game ... made a name for himself on the AAU circuit in the summer of 2011 for the loaded Georgia Stars organization ... averaged team-high 15.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game at the prestigious Peach Jam in North Augusta, SC ... MVP of the 2010 and 2011 Hooch Holiday Classic ... MVP of the 2011 Turkey Shootout ... first-team all-region as a junior ... led Chattahoochee to a 25-5 record in 2010-11 and Sweet 16 appearance at the state tournament ... played high school basketball for coach Kacey Martin ... born Sept. 16, 1993.