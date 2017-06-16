James Blackmon, Jr.: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 184

Position: SG

College: Indiana

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 17.0

RPG: 4.8

APG: 1.9

BLK: 0.0

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Indiana Athletics

2016-17 (Junior)

THIRD TEAM ALL-BIG TEN (Media) ... HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BIG TEN (coaches) ... named National Player of the Week (NBCSports.com) and Big Ten Player of the Week on two occasions (Nov. 14, Jan. 23) ... was on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Award and Wendy’s Wooden Award ... one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award given to the top shooting guard in the country ... became the 50th player in IU history to surpass 1,000 career points scored ... played in 30 games and missed four games due to injury ... lead IU in scoring (511) and 3-point field goals made (91) ... the 91 3-point field goals made ranks second all-time in IU single-season history ... scored in double figures in 28 of 30 games and scored 20 or more points on 11 occasions ... scored double figures in 12 of the 13 non-conference games he played in ... tallied 26 points and six rebounds in the season-opening win over Kansas ... added 23 points and seven rebounds in game two against UMass Lowell (5-of-9 3FG) and then followed it up with 20 points in the third game of the year against Liberty (5-of-10 3FG) ... scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds against North Carolina ... was 9-of-15 from the field on his way to 26 points against Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse ... posted his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Louisville ... connected on 5-of-9 from 3-point range on his way to 25 points in a win over Illinois ... added 22 points at Maryland ... matched his career high with 33 points on 6-of-10 shooting from long range against Michigan State ... dropped 22 points and hauled down six boards at Minnesota ... in the regular season finale, he scored 22 points and had eight rebounds at Ohio State ... went for 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament ... registered 17 points and eight rebounds against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

2015-16 (Sophomore)

Played in 13 games, and made 12 starts ... averaged 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds ... missed the remainder of the season after knee surgery on Jan. 5 ... scored double figures in 11 of the 13 non-conference games he played in ... tallied 17 points and seven rebounds in the season-opening win over Eastern Illinois ... dropped 20 points on Austin Peay ... registered third straight double-figure scoring output with 19 points and seven boards in the win over Creighton ... poured in a career high 33 points on 6-9 from the 3PT line against Alcorn State ... logged 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win over Morehead State ... tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in the win over McNeese State ... scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds in the comeback win over Notre Dame ... added 19 points and three assists in the victory over Kennesaw State.

2014-15 (Freshman)

Big Ten Rankings (All Games)

Scoring - 8th (15.7)

Rebounding - 19th (5.3)

Free Throw % - 8th (0.806)

3-pt FG made - 6th (2.3)

Big Ten Rankings (Conference Only)

Scoring - 13th (14.1)

Rebounding - 19th (5.4)

Free Throw % - 14th (0.776)

3-pt FG made -9th (2)

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BIG TEN ... Was sixth among all freshmen in the country in scoring (15.7) ... ranked second on the team in scoring (15.7) and rebounding (5.3) ... made 77 3-point field goals this season to set a new IU record for a freshman, surpassing Eric Gordon's previous mark of 70 set in 2007-08 ... registered 10 games of 20+ points ... reached double figures in the scoring column in 26 of 33 games played this season ... 2-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Nov. 24, Jan. 12) ... opened his career with 25 points in the season opener against Mississippi Valley State ... scored a regular season high 26 points in a win over No. 22 SMU while also adding seven rebounds ... dropped 21 points to go with six rebounds against Lamar ... scored 24 points and had nine rebounds against UNCG ... logged 18 points in three straight games against Savannah State, No. 4 Louisville and Grand Canyon ... poured in 22 points (6-12 3FG) while adding seven rebounds and two steals against Georgetown ... in a win over Ohio State, he scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds ... scored 21 points in a win at Illinois ... helped the Hoosiers to a win over Maryland with 22 points ... contributed 20 points in a win versus Rutgers ... posted 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the win against Michigan ... his top Big Ten scoring output game against Minnesota, when he dropped 24 points, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc, in an IU win ... in the game at Northwestern, he scored just six points but added six rebounds and a season-best four assists ... in the final two games of the regular season, he score 14 points against Iowa and 17 points against Michigan State ... had 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Big Ten Tournament against Northwestern, including 5 three-pointers made .. six points and five rebounds against Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals ... tallied 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament against Wichita State.

Canada Trip (Summer 2014)

Started all five games during the trip to Canada ... averaged a team-high 18.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game ... in game one against Laval had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals ... had 20 points, led the team with five rebounds and three assists against Ottawa ... scored 19 points and had two assists against Carleton ... against McGill he scored a team-high 21 points grabbed five rebounds and two steals ... scored 21, had two rebounds and dished out four assists against UQAM.

Prep/Personal

Played for his father, James Blackmon, at Marion High School for his senior year ... scored 2,387 points in his high school career, leaving him eighth all-time in Indiana high school history ... averaged 33.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a senior ... ranked No. 19 in recruiting class by ESPN, No. 23 by Rivals.com, No. 31 by 247Sports and No. 33 by Scout.com ... was named McDonald's All-American, becoming the 28th IU recruit to play in the game, where he scored 13 points ... tallied 23 points, three rebounds and four assists in addition to winning the 3-point contest at the Jordan Brand Classic ... appeared in the Nike Hoope Summit for Team USA ... garnered 2014 Parade All-American honors ... played his first three seasons at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers High School, averaging 33.3 points per game as a junior ... competed on the AAU circuit with Spiece Indy Heat and head coach Todd Hensley ... parents are James and Sailaja Blackmon ... has two younger brothers, Vijay and Jalen ... his father graduated from Marion High School in 1983 and went on play four years at the University of Kentucky, where he scored 866 points ... he was runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1983 and scored 21 points in the McDonald's All-American game ... born April 25, 1995.