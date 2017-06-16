Jamel Artis: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 213

Position: SF

College: Pittsburgh

Age: 24

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 18.2

RPG: 4.9

APG: 3.3

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Pittsburgh Athletics

The Storyline: A combination point forward who will be looked upon to assume a larger play-making role under Kevin Stallings ... One of the top returning forwards in the ACC after averaging in double figures each of the past two seasons ... Enters his final season at Pitt with 1,114 points, 471 rebounds and 198 assists in 103 career games (67 starts) ... has started 67 consecutive games for the Panthers ...Tough, versatile performer, who has excelled on the inside and on the perimeter ... rugged, playmaking forward who can hit jumpers from the perimeter, put the ball on the floor or bang down low ... Limitless talent with the ability to be one of the top scorers in the ACC ... Possesses a high basketball IQ on both ends of the floor ... Strong ball handler with excellent court vision ... can create scoring opportunities for himself as well as setup his teammates ... Toughness and strength allow him to be a good rebounder on both ends of the floor ... Well-rounded skill set makes him a real matchup problem on the offensive end of the court ... has the strength to overpower less physically mature forwards on the interior and the shooting range and ball skills to pull larger forwards away from the basket ... Active defender who can create havoc in the passing lanes and bother perimeter shooters with his length ... Competes hard in all facets of the game and has only scratched the surface of his ability ... Expected to thrive in an up-tempo system built around ball movement, precise cuts and constant motion ... Quiet off the court but continues to evolve and find his voice as one of the team leaders on the court ... Combines with Michael Young to give Pitt one of the top inside-outside forward combinations in the country ... the duo combined to average 30.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game last year ... One of four returning players in the ACC who have earned all-conference honors ... was a third team all-league selection by the coaches in 2014-15

2015-16: One of two players to start all 33 games … averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game ... ranked 20th in the ACC in scoring .. Shot 47.0 percent (165-of-351) from the field, including 36.3 percent (49-of-135) from behind the arc … also shot 78.0 percent (96-of-123) from the foul line ... Scored in double figures 25 times with five games with 20 or more points scored ... led the Panthers in scoring 14 times ... Registered five or more rebounds 17 times and three or more assists in 21 games ... led the team in rebounds five times ... also led the team in assists on five occassions ... One of four players in the ACC to average at least 14 points, four rebounds and three assists per game ... Averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in conference play ... ranked 23rd in scoring and 24th in rebounds ... Led the team with 13 points against Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament, 3/18 ... also had five rebounds and a steal ... Scored a team-high 19 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists in the ACC Tournament against No. 7 North Carolina, 3/10 ... Posted 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in an ACC Tournament win over Syracuse, 3/9 ... Had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a win over No. 15 Duke, 2/28 ... Recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Syracuse, 2/20… also had four assists while going 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line ... Tallied 19 points and seven rebounds while going 6-of-6 from the foul line in the double-overtime win against Wake Forest, 2/16 ... Went 7-of-11 from the field in a 17-point effort against No. 9 Virginia, 2/6 ... Helped Pitt overcome a 10-point halftime deficit in a road win over Florida State, 1/23 ... finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists ... Had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists against NC State, 1/19 ... Posted 22-point performance against Boston College, 1/16 ... went 8-of-12 from the field, inlcuding 4-of-6 from three-point range ... Knocked down a career-best five three-point field goals and finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists at Notre Dame, 1/9 ... Registered 18 points, four rebounds and five assists in a win over Georgia Tech, 1/6 ... Posted a near triple-double with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in ACC opening win over Syracuse, 12/30 ... Scored a season-high 29 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists against Western Carolina, 12/23 ... went 10-of-14 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the win ... Went 6-of-9 from the field and 10-of-11 from the foul line for 22 points in a win over Morehead State, 12/13 ... Scored 17 points in just 19 minutes of action against Central Arkansas, 12/6 ... knocked down a pair of three-point field goals and was 6-of-9 from the field ... Tallied 19 points while going 8-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-3 from three point range, versus Kent State, 11/28 ... Recorded 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in the home win against Cornell, 11/25 ... Went 6-of-9 from the field in a 15-point effort against Detroit, 11/20.

2014-15: Named third team All-ACC (coaches) ... Also an honorable mention All-ACC selection (media) One of three players to start all 34 games ... Averaged a team-high 13.6 points along with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game ... Shot 46.9 percent (160-of-341) from the field, including 39.4 percent (39-of-99) from three-point range ... Also shot 79.5 percent (105-of-132) from the free throw line ... Ranked among the ACC leaders in scoring (T-15th), rebounds (T-18th) and free throw percentage (7th) ... Raised his scoring average by 8.7 points per game from his freshman season ... Posted the fourth-best scoring jump in the ACC ... Scored in double figures 25 times, including the final 18 games of the season ... Led the Panthers in scoring 15 times ... Topped the 20-point mark eight times, including a career-best 32 points against Bryant, 2/2 ... Boosted his averages to 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in league play ... Scored in double figures in 16 games with six 20-point efforts ... Grabbed five or more rebounds 25 times with a pair of double-figure rebounding games ... Had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the opening round of the NIT against George Washington, 3/17 ... Went 6-of-10 from the field in a 17-point effort at Florida State, 3/7 ... Recorded 19 points and nine rebounds at Wake Forest, 3/1, inclduing hitting 4-of-5 from three-point range ... Tallied 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a win over Boston College, 2/24 ... Was 7-of-13 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line Registered 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a win at Syracuse, 2/21 ... Had 20 points and eight rebounds at No. 2 Virginia, 2/16 ... Posted 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in a home win over No. 12 North Carolina, 2/14 ... Recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a home win over Syracuse, 2/7, and also had five assists and three steals, while going 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 from the foul line ... Scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from the foul line against Bryant, 2/2, where he also added six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals ... Guided the Panthers to a win over No. 8 Notre Dame with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Went 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe ... Had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists at Virginia Tech, 1/27 ... Posted 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals vs. No. 10 Louisville, 1/25 ... Scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists at No. 4 Duke, 1/19, where he went 7-of-10 from the field ... Had 20 points and five rebounds in a win over Georgia Tech, 1/17 ... Tallied 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting vs. Florida State, 1/14 ... Had 13 points and five rebounds at NC State, 1/3 ... Went 6-of-10 from the field in a win over Holy Cross, 12/23 and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds ... Finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks against Manhattan, 12/17 ... Had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and a career-best four blocks vs. St. Bonaventure, 12/13 ... Registered nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a win over Duquesne, 12/5 ... Had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists against Kansas State in the EA Sports Maui Invitational, 11/26 ... Scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds against Samford, 11/16 ... Opened the season with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists vs. Niagara, 11/14, while going 6-of-9 from the field in the win

2013-14: Named to the All-ACC Academic Team ... Played in all 36 games off the bench at power forward ... Averaged 4.9 points and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 46.0 percent (58-of-126) from the field ... Scored in double figures twice with six games of five or more rebounds ... Finished with seven points (3-of-8 FG) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament vs. Florida, 3/22 ... Scored seven points (3-of-4 FG) with two assists in an NCAA Tournament win over Colorado, 3/20 ... Scored seven points (3-of-6 FG) vs. NC State, 3/3 ... Finished with seven points (2-of-4 FG) at Boston College, 2/26 ... Scored a season-high 13 points (4-of-6 FG) and converted 5-of-7 free throws with a career-high tying seven rebounds in 20 minutes at North Carolina, 2/15 ... Set then season-highs for points (11), field goal attempts (7), free throws and attempts (5-of-7), rebounds (7) and minutes played (24) vs. Virginia, 2/2 .. Finished with eight points (2-of-3 3FG) vs. Duke, 1/27 ... Scored eight points, all in the first half, on 2-of-5 FG and a season-high tying 4-of-4 free throws with six rebounds at Maryland, 1/25 ... Finished with eight points (4-of-6 FG) with a career-high seven rebounds vs. Loyola Marymount, 12/6 ... Scored seven points (3-of-5 FG) and grabbed three rebounds in 20 minutes vs. Lehigh, 11/20 ... Finished with nine points (3-of-3 FG, 3-of-4 FT) and five rebounds vs. Fresno State, 11/12

HIGH SCHOOL: Played a postgraduate season at Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Mass. for head coach Ryan Hurd ... Earned All New England Prep School Athletic Conference honors and Second Class 2A all-state honors after averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game in 2012-13 ... Guided the Crusaders to the National Prep Championship semifinals at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn. ... Dropped a 63-60 semifinal matchup to Northfield Mount Hermon where he scored nine points ... Notre Dame Prep defeated No. 1 ranked Massanutten Military Academy 78-76 in first round action ... Also played one season (2011-12) and graduated from Vermont Academy, located in Saxton River, Vt., for head coach Jesse Bopp ... Earned first team Vermont all-state honors ... Also played wide receiver for the Vermont Academy football team ... Played at St. Benedict's Prep in 2010-11, averaging 12.0 points per game while leading the Gray Bees to a 13-12 record ... Played his freshman and sophomore seasons of basketball at Baltimore Dunbar High School ... Led the Poets to the Class 1A state title as a sophomore ... Competed for the Nike Baltimore Elite AAU Team for head coach Carlton "Bub" Carrington ... Guided Baltimore Elite to a 5-0 record at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in Torrance, Calif. after averaging 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game ... Led team to a berth in the Orlando Super Showcase championship during the summer of 2010 ... Played in the Peach Jam Classic in North Augusta, S.C. ... Named one of the top-10 players outside of the Rivals150 ... Attended the Lebron James Skills Academy

PERSONAL: Born Jamel Artis on January 12, 1993 ... Son of Kevin Artis ... Former roommate of fellow Pitt signee Michael Young at St. Benedict's Prep (2010-11) ... Committed to Pitt on April 12, 2013 prior to his official visit to Pittsburgh, citing that he "loved" the coaching staff and that it was the "perfect" fit for him ... Played at same prep school, Notre Dame Prep, as former Pitt players Steven Adams and Carl Krauser ... Also considered Kansas State, LaSalle, Miami, Fla., South Carolina, NC State, Rutgers, South Florida, Dayton and Connecticut and had interest from Providence, Maryland, Louisville, Georgetown, Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas ... Majoring in communication