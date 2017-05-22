Jabari Bird: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 199

Position: SG

College: California

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 14.3

RPG: 4.7

APG: 1.0

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of California Athletics

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2017)

Pac-12 Player of the Week (Feb. 15, 2016)

Ranks 25th all-time in career points 1,227 points scored in four seasons

Fifth in the Cal record books for career three-pointers (187) ad fourth for career three-point attempts (504)

Senior (2016-17): All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention…Led the Bears in scoring at 14.3 ppg in 25 starts and 27 total appearances…Eighth among Cal’s single-season record holders with 65 three-pointers made as a senior…Fifth for single-season three-point attempts (178)…Team-best eight 20-point games this season, and 19 double-figure outings…Four triples in a 14-point performance in season opener vs. South Dakota State…Missed 6 games due to injury (back)…Returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 11 against Princeton, finishing with 13 points and 8 rebounds…1 rebound shy of a double-double in a 22 point, 9-rebound performance against Seton Hall…Set a then-career-high 25 points, including 4-7 from downtown, in record-breaking win over Cal Poly…Crossed the 1,000-point threshold against WSU, hitting a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to seal the win….21 points at No. 11 Oregon, just 4 points shy of his career-high, with a 5-9 clip from downtown…Poured in a career-best 26 points, including the game-winning dunk, in a double OT victory against Utah…Season-high 3 assists plus 9 points and 8 boards at Arizona State…23 points and a career-high 9 boards in loss at Stanford, including a 7-12 clip from downtown…Nine rebounds for a second consecutive game in loss to No. 6 Oregon, just shy of a double-double with 20 points…Averaged 23.0 points through the first two games of the Pac-12 Tournament before leaving the semifinal game against Oregon in the first minute with a concussion…Missed Cal’s NIT First Round loss due to concussion

Junior (2015-16): 22 starts in 33 appearances, missing just one game and scoring in double figures in 21 games…Started the first six games of the year, then 16 of the last 17 contests…Averaged 10.4 points and 3.3 rebounds with 61 three-pointers, 31 assists and 17 steals…Second among the Bears in three-pointers made (61) and attempted (149)…Four 20-point games, all after Feb. 11…Named the Pac-12 Player of the Week Feb. 15 after tying his career high with 24 points vs. Oregon and adding 23 more against Oregon State (combined 18-of-28 FG)…Averaged 15.0 ppg and shot 54.8 percent from 3-point range over an eight-game stretch from Feb. 6-March 3…Led team in scoring in five games… Hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 15 seconds left vs. Saint Mary’s, finishing with 13 points and 4 rebounds…Near double-double vs. Coppin State with 10 points, nine boards…Season-high 24 points vs. Oregon…Led the Bears with 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3P) vs. UCLA… Played well in the Pac-12 Tournament, averaging 16.5 ppg (12-20 FG, 7-12 3P), including 20 points vs. Oregon State in the quarterfinals…Entered the NCAA Tournament with 61 3-pointers on the season, equaling his total for his first two years combined, and shot a career-best 40.9% - and 54.5% since Feb. 6 (30-for-55)…Missed Cal’s NCAA Tournament game with back spasms suffered during pregame warmups

Sophomore (2014-15): Started 21 of the 23 games he played in … missed 10 games with a foot injury, returning to action at UCLA on Jan. 11 … averaged 10.5 points in 28.2 minutes … averaged 13.4 ppg. over his final eight contests of the season … scored a season-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field in 40 minutes against Oregon … scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field in 31 minutes at No. 11 Utah … posted 16 points, including several big three-point field goals down the stretch in win over UCLA … registered 12 points and matched his career-high with eight rebounds at Washington State … tallied 16 points, thanks to 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range, in 31 minutes vs. No. 23 Syracuse … posted 12 points in 23 minutes to go along with a career-best nine assists in season opener against Alcorn State … averaged 16.5 ppg on an impressive 27-of-44 shooting from the floor (61.4%) during Cal’s four-game tour of Australia in August 2015.

Freshman (2013-14): Played in 31 of Cal’s 35 games with 12 starts … missed four games with a sprained ankle … averaged 20.0 minutes per contest, including a season-long 36 minutes against No. 7 Syracuse in the Maui Invitational … made collegiate debut in season opener against Coppin State and earned first collegiate start in second collegiate game against Denver … 12 double-digit scoring games … combined for 50 points and 10 rebounds in Cal’s three NIT games against Utah Valley, Arkansas and SMU … career-best 24 points on six three-pointers, including three-pointer with 1:25 to play to give Cal lead for good, in third career game vs. Oakland … 20 points on 8-of-13 from the field, including three three-point field goals in season finale at SMU … career-best eight rebounds against Arkansas in NIT … 17 points, seven rebounds against No. 7 Syracuse in Maui … scored all 12 of his points in a span of 3:57 in the second half at UCLA … career-high five assists at home against Washington and Coppin State.

High School: McDonald’s All-American … played in McDonald’s All-American game featuring the nation’s 25-best scholastic student-athletes … posted nine points, three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes of action in the all-star contest … a three-year standout guard who also played the small forward position at Salesian High School … guided the Pride to a 100-8 record over his three seasons with the program … two-time Bay Area News Group East Bay Player of the Year … guided Pride to a No. 1 ranking in the state during his senior season… Salesian advanced to the Northern California Regional open Division semifinals in 2013 … averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Tri-County Athletic League and North Coast Section Division IV champions as a senior … led Salesian to the Division IV state championship as a junior where he averaged 18.7 points and 4.8 rebounds … ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the nation in the CBSSports.com Top 100 for 2013, the 20th-best prospect in the country by Rivals.com and 19th in his class on the ESPN Top 100 list … a five-star prospect by both Rivals.com and Scout.com, the recruiting services ranked Bird at different positions - Rivals.com listed him as the sixth-best shooting guard in the country and Scout.com ranked him as the sixth-best small forward in the class of 2013 … played for the Oakland Soldiers AAU squad where he led his team to the Peach Jam title in 2012, averaging 15.1 points in the eight games of the tournament … also selected to compete in the Under Armour Elite 24 game.

Personal: Born July 3, 1994 … parents are Carl and Tonya Bird … father was a standout with the Golden Bears where he was voted the team’s co-MVP after averaging 15.2 points during the 1975-76 season

Major: Legal Studies