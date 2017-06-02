Ivan Rabb: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220

Position: PF/C

College: California

Age: 20

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 14.0

RPG: 10.5

APG: 1.5

BLK: 1.0

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of California Athletics

Career Highlights:

All-Pac-12 First Team (2017)

Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 10 finalist (2017)

AP Preseason All-American (2017)

Naismith Award Watch List (2017)

Wooden Award Watch List (2017)

Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List (2017)

NCAA Player of the Week (Jan. 16, 2017)

Pac-12 Player of the Week (Jan. 9, 2017)

All-Pac-12 Second Team (2016)

Pac-12 All-Freshman Team (2016)

Pac-12 Tournament All-Tournament team (2016)

Las Vegas Invitational All-Tournament team (2016)

Set Cal freshman record with 291 rebounds

Sophomore (2016-17): An All-Pac-12 First Team selection and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 10 finalist…AP Preseason All-American who appeared on multiple preseason watch lists, including the Naismith, Wooden and Lute Olson award lists…Started 30 of 31 appearances and led Cal in double-doubles (17), rebounds (324, 10.5 rpg), field goals (151) and free throws (124)…Averaged 14.0 points and also tallied 48 assists, 31 blocks and 21 steals…His 29 career double-doubles rank as the second-most by any Cal player in the last 20 seasons, only behind Leon Powe’s 30…Five 20-point games and 24 double-figure outings…Sixth in the Cal record books for rebounds in a single season (324) and single-season rebounding average (10.5)…Ranks among the top 10 in all-time Cal records for career rebounding average (T6th, 9.5 rpg), field goal percentage (8th, .554) and blocks (9th, 73)…Missed first two games with a toe sprain suffered in the preseason…Season debut came against San Diego State, where he notched 19 points and 11 rebounds…Logged four consecutive double-doubles in his first four outings of the season…Added a then-career high 25 points and 13 rebounds against Louisiana Tech…Followed up his La Tech outing with a new career-high 26 points against Alcorn State…20 points, 15 boards and a season-high five assists vs. Arizona State…Also recorded his first career three-pointer against the Sun Devils, going 2-for-2 in his downtown debut…Tallied three consecutive 15+ rebound performances to open Pac-12 play…Pulled down 16 rebounds to match 16 points vs. No. 18 Arizona…Turned in a 25-point, 13-rebound performance vs. Stanford…Became the first Cal player to pull down 20 rebounds since Leon Powe in 2006 with a double-double performance (20 rebounds, 17 points) at No. 4 UCLA….Pac-12 Player of the Week on Jan. 9 after leading Cal to an upset at No. 25 USC with the game-winning block on top of 17 points and 8 rebounds…Named NCAA Player of the Week on Jan. 16 after averaging 17.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in Cal’s home victories against Washington and Washington State…Recorded another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in Cal’s double overtime victory against Utah…Averaged a double-double in three games at the Pac-12 Tournament with 10.7 rpg and 11.7 ppg for the week

Freshman (2015-16): Named second-team All-Pac-12 and to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team…Set a school freshman record with 291 rebounds on the year…Led Cal in field goal percentage (61.5%, 2nd in Pac-12), rebounding (8.6 rpg), blocks (42) and double-doubles (11)…Voted to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team, and the Las Vegas Invitational All-Tournament Team earlier in the season…Started all 34 contests with 27 double-figure games and two 20-point performances…12 double-doubles as a rookie…Posted a double-double in his Cal debut vs. Rice with 14 points and 13 rebounds…Shot 10-for-10 on FT vs. UCSB and made his first 14 FT of the year before missing… Had a team-best 18 points vs. San Diego State at the Las Vegas Invitational… Finished with 19 points vs. Utah at home, including 11 in the final 6:45 of the game…Had 20 points (8-11 FG), 8 boards, a career-best 6 assists and 3 blocks vs. Arizona State...Played well in Cal’s win over Oregon with 13 points (6-7 FG) and 7 rebounds…Grabbed 14 rebounds in a win at Washington…Had a strong game at Arizona with 15 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 3 steals; also connected on his first 3-point attempt of the year…Had an outstanding two games at the Pac-12 Tournament, first with 21 points and 15 rebounds (both career bests) vs. Oregon State, then with 13 points vs. Utah. Shot a combined 15-for-18 from the floor in the two games and was named to the all-tournament team…Finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hawaii in the NCAA Tournament

High School: Rated the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2015 class by Scout.com, the No. 6 overall prospect by ESPN’s recruiting service and the No. 8 overall prospect by Rivals.com ... consensus top prospect in the state of California ... Scout.com lists him as the top scholastic power forward in the nation, while ESPN ranks Rabb third at his position nationally ... consensus five-star prospect ... selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago, Ill., the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore. ... starter for the West squad in the McDonald’s All-American game where he scored 10 points and posted six rebounds in 15 minutes of action ... posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action as a starter for the West Team in Jordan Brand Classic ... played for Team USA, collecting two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of action at the Nike Hoop Summit ... consensus scholastic All-American and top-eight rated prospect in the 2015 class ... averaged 24.5 points, 16.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks during his senior season for Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, Calif. ... guided the Dragons to their first state title since 1981 ... collected 19 points and 20 rebounds, lifting Bishop O’Dowd to a 65-64 victory over four-time defending state champion Mater Dei-Santa Ana in the California state open championship game at Cal’s Haas Pavilion with a game-winning free throw with eight-tenths of a second remaining ... guided Bishop O’Dowd to a 28-4 overall record and a consensus top-10 ranking in the final scholastic national polls his senior season ... two-time (2014 and 2015) San Francisco Chronicle All-Metro Player of the Year (shared honor with his teammate, Paris Austin in 2015) and two-time Bay Area News Group East Bay Boys Basketball Player of the Year ... led Bishop O’Dowd to an 82-13 record over his final three seasons with the Dragons, winning three North Coast Section and two Northern California Championships ... standout in USA Basketball as well, captured Gold with Team USA at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2013 in Maldonado, Uruguay and the FIBA U17 World Championship in 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ... starred on the AAU circuit with the Oakland Soldiers, the same AAU team as fellow Golden Bear Jabari Bird … nearly averaged a double-double during Cal’s four-game tour of Australia over the summer with 12.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg on 63.9 percent shooting from the floor.

Personal: Born Feb. 4, 1997 … parents are Ivan and Tami Rabb … has a sister, Ivanna, and a brother, Tamarik

Major: Undeclared