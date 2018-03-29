Jessica Hoffman
Indiana Pacers, the Indianapolis Public Library Team up for 25th Year of Call-A-Pacer Program
Victor Oladipo Tips Off Pacers’ Reading Program Monday, April 2
INDIANAPOLIS – For the 25th year, the Indiana Pacers are joining The Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer, sponsored by STANLEY Security. This program allows callers to listen to featured Pacers players, alumni and personalities read classic barnyard-inspired stories.
Fans of all ages can call either (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007, or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read pre-selected children’s stories. In addition, fans also can visit their local library to check out the featured book of the week and receive a poster or autographed photo of that week’s featured reader. The phone lines are open 24 hours.
The program tips off April 2 with Victor Oladipo reading Horseplay! written by Karma Wilson.
Call-A-Pacer was created to encourage school-age children to read and visit their neighborhood library. All stories will run for one week beginning Monday, April 2, and will conclude the week of June 18.
The Call-A-Pacer program is part of the Pacers Cares education initiative.
|Date
|Pacers Player/Personality
|Book Title
|Author
|April 2
|Victor Oladipo
|Horseplay!
|Karma Wilson
|April 9
|Ike Anigbogu
|Big Tractor
|Nathan Clement
|April 16
|Darren Collison
|Sheep Go to Sleep
|Nancy Shaw
|April 23
|Glenn Robinson III
|Giggle, Giggle, Quack
|Doreen Cronin
|April 30
|Mark Boyle
|Old MacDonald's Things That Go
|Jane Clarke
|May 7
|Cory Joseph
|I Love My Hat
|Douglas Florian
|May 14
|Domantas Sabonis
|Stanley the Farmer
|William Bee
|May 21
|Scot Pollard
|Farmer Duck
|Martin Waddell
|May 28
|Thaddeus Young
|Click, Clack, Peep
|Doreen Cronin
|June 4
|Myles Turner
|Go Sleep in Your Own Bed
|Candace Fleming
|June 11
|TJ Leaf
|Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type
|Doreen Cronin
|June 18
|George McGinnis & Darnell Hillman
|Thump, Quack, Moo: A Whacky Adventure
|Doreen Cronin