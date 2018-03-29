Indiana Pacers, the Indianapolis Public Library Team up for 25th Year of Call-A-Pacer Program

INDIANAPOLIS – For the 25th year, the Indiana Pacers are joining The Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer, sponsored by STANLEY Security. This program allows callers to listen to featured Pacers players, alumni and personalities read classic barnyard-inspired stories.

Fans of all ages can call either (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007, or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read pre-selected children’s stories. In addition, fans also can visit their local library to check out the featured book of the week and receive a poster or autographed photo of that week’s featured reader. The phone lines are open 24 hours.

The program tips off April 2 with Victor Oladipo reading Horseplay! written by Karma Wilson.

Call-A-Pacer was created to encourage school-age children to read and visit their neighborhood library. All stories will run for one week beginning Monday, April 2, and will conclude the week of June 18.

The Call-A-Pacer program is part of the Pacers Cares education initiative.

Date Pacers Player/Personality Book Title Author April 2 Victor Oladipo Horseplay! Karma Wilson April 9 Ike Anigbogu Big Tractor Nathan Clement April 16 Darren Collison Sheep Go to Sleep Nancy Shaw April 23 Glenn Robinson III Giggle, Giggle, Quack Doreen Cronin April 30 Mark Boyle Old MacDonald's Things That Go Jane Clarke May 7 Cory Joseph I Love My Hat Douglas Florian May 14 Domantas Sabonis Stanley the Farmer William Bee May 21 Scot Pollard Farmer Duck Martin Waddell May 28 Thaddeus Young Click, Clack, Peep Doreen Cronin June 4 Myles Turner Go Sleep in Your Own Bed Candace Fleming June 11 TJ Leaf Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type Doreen Cronin June 18 George McGinnis & Darnell Hillman Thump, Quack, Moo: A Whacky Adventure Doreen Cronin

Listen to Each Week's Story Below: