Harry Giles: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-11

Weight: 232

Position: PF/C

College: Duke

Age: 19

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 3.9

RPG: 3.8

APG: 0.3

BLK: 0.7

STL: 0.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Duke Athletics

Career

Played in 26 games after returning from offseason knee surgery...Declared for the NBA Draft on March 28, 2017, after one season at Duke

2016-17

Selected to preseason watch lists for both the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award...Played in 26 games with six starts; part of Duke's first sub group 10 times...Averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest while shooting .577 from the floor...Scored in double figures twice and had one double-double...Led Duke in rebounding three times and ranked second on the team with 15 dunks...Missed the first 11 games of the season while working back from an offseason knee scope...Made his Duke debut in the home win over Tennessee State (12/19)...Had four points and eight rebounds in the ACC opener at Virginia Tech (12/31)...Recorded a double-double with 10 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in his first career start during Duke's home win over Georgia Tech (1/4)...Poured in a season-high 12 points in a home win over Boston College (1/7)...Contributed seven points, six rebounds and two blocks at Louisville (1/14)...Had six points and five boards in front his hometown fans in Duke's win at Wake Forest (1/28)...Scored six points in 10 minutes in the home win over No. 8 North Carolina (2/9)...Helped will Duke to victory over No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals (3/10) with six points, seven rebounds and a season-high four blocks...Had four points and four rebounds in just 10 minutes in the win over Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament championship game (3/11)

USA Basketball

Owns three gold medals as a member of the USA Basketball program: 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship, 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship and 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship...Has played in 16 games for USA Basketball, making nine starts and averaging 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest...Member of the U.S. team that won the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, but was unable to play due to injury...Selected to participate in the 2015-16 USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team minicamp...Named to the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 10.6 rebounds to lead the U.S. to the gold medal...Averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship...Posted averages of 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds at the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship...Named to the 2013-14 USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team

High School

Ranked as the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2016 high school class by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index...Rated the No. 1 overall recruit in the class by ESPN, as well as No. 2 overall by Rivals, Scout and 247 Sports...Named to the 2016 Jordan Brand Classic but was unable to participate due to injury...Earned inclusion on the 2016 Louisville Courier-Journal Super Five first team despite missing his senior season due to injury...Honored as a first-team All-USA selection by USA Today, a third-team Naismith Trophy All-American and fourth-team MaxPreps All-American as a junior in 2015 after averaging 23.9 points and 12.5 rebounds to lead Wesleyan Christian Academy to a 30-5 record and an NCISAA 3A runner-up finish...Also named a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American and the All-USA North Carolina Player of the Year as a junior...Averaged 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a freshman to propel Wesleyan Christian to the 2013 NCISAA 3A state championship...Named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2013...Also named NCISAA 3A all-state and PACIS Player of the Year as a freshman

Personal

Born Harry Lee Giles III on April 22, 1998, in Winston-Salem, N.C....Son of Harry and Melissa Giles...Father played football and basketball at Winston-Salem State...Has a brother, Marquis, and three sisters, Shari, Shalaria and Quanetra