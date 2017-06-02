Edrice "Bam" Adebayo: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 243

Position: PF/C

College: Kentucky

Age: 19

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 13.0

RPG: 8.0

APG: 0.8

BLK: 1.5

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Kentucky Athletics

2016-17

Freshman: Only Wildcat to start all 38 games of the season … Became Kentucky’s most consistent and dominant post presence … Named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press … Also made the coaches’ SEC All-Freshman Team … Made the SEC All-Tournament Team after helping lead the Wildcats to the SEC Tournament championship … Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week award winner (Feb. 27 and March 6) … Dunked a remarkable 101 shots this season, surpassing Anthony Davis’ John Calipari era record of 92 … Led UK with eight double-doubles, including two in the last four games, three in the last seven and five in the last 11 … Averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on the season … His rebounding average and blocked shots average led the team … Ranked second in the SEC in offensive rebounds per game, third in rebounds per game and seventh in blocked shots per game … Eighth among all freshmen nationally in rebounds per game … Also paced Kentucky in field-goal percentage (.599) for players taking at least 100 shots … Scored in double figures in 31 of 38 games … Led the Wildcats in rebounding in a team-high 20 games as well as blocked shots in a team-best 18 games … Averaged just shy of a double-double (12.9 points, 9.8 boards) over the last 15 games in which UK went 14-1 … Grabbed at least six rebounds in 15 of his final 16 games … Became just the sixth player under Calipari to haul in 300 or more rebounds for a season … Dished out a career-high five assists amid numerous double teams vs. No. 8/6 UCLA in the Sweet 16 … Notched his team-leading eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament second-round victory over No. 19/19 Wichita State … Debuted in the NCAA Tournament with 15 points and 18 rebounds vs. Northern Kentucky … The 18 rebounds were the most boards in the Calipari era in the NCAA Tournament and the third most all-time in UK history in the tournament … Per ESPN Stats & Info, he became the second Kentucky player (Julius Randle in 2014) with a double-double in each of his first two NCAA Tournament games … Just missed out on a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds vs. Arkansas in the SEC Tournament finals … Turned his play up late in the season with back-to-back double-doubles vs. Missouri and Florida … Followed a 22-point, 15-rebound game at Missouri with an 18-point, 15-rebound effort vs. No. 13/12 Florida … His back-to-back double-doubles were his first consecutive double-doubles of the season … The back-to-back 15-rebound games marked the first such stretch since Jared Prickett accomplished the feat on Feb. 6 and 9, 1994 … It was also the first time a UK player had posted back-to-back games of 15 boards in SEC play since Sam Bowie on March 1 and 3, 1984 … Came up with a career-high four steals in addition to nine points and seven rebounds at No. 24/23 Florida … Scored 21 points to go along with five rebounds at Tennessee … Recorded 18 points in the home victory over No. 24/24 South Carolina … Scored in double figures in 14 straight games from Nov. 20 to Jan. 14 … Scored a career-high 25 points with a career-high eight dunks in the SEC-opening win at Ole Miss … Stuffed the stat sheet vs. No. 11/9 UCLA at home with 18 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high four blocks while going 10 for 13 from the free-throw line … Posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds vs. UT Martin … Recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 boards vs. Canisius.

HIGH SCHOOL

Named a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic game … Tabbed to the second team of the All-USA Boys Basketball Team … McDonald’s All-American Game Morgan Wootten Player of the Year finalist … Made the Naismith All-America Second Team … Tabbed the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year … Joins Kentucky out of High Point Christian Academy in High Point, North Carolina, where he averaged 18.9 points and 13.0 rebounds his senior season … He led High Point Christian Academy to an appearance in the state title game … Ranked in the top 10 by ESPN (No. 5) and Rivals (No. 7) … Scout (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 12) tabbed him as a top-15 prospect in the 2016 class … Ranked No. 8 overall in the Recruiting Services Consensus Index … Has USA Basketball experience and was named a MaxPreps All-American in 2013 … An honor-roll student … Also was a member of the poetry club … Was a member of the Kids Hoops service project.

PERSONAL

Born July 18, 1997, in Newark, New Jersey … He is the son of Mariyln Blount and John Adebayo … His definition of a true hero is Martin Luther King Jr. … One thing most people don’t know about him is his love for Katy Perry … He chose his jersey number as a nod to his younger “brother” Jabari … The most influential person in his life is his mother … Chose Kentucky over NC State, Auburn and Kansas.