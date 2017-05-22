Derrick Walton, Jr.: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 189

Position: PG

College: Michigan

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 4.8

APG: 5.0

BLK: 0.0

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Michigan Athletics

Michigan Career

Played in 127 career games, ranking tied for 15th, 65th Wolverine to surpass 100 career games...Started in 126 career games, ranking third all-time, 21st Wolverine to surpass 100 career games...Played in 4,053 minutes, ranking eighth all-time, eighth Wolverine to surpass 4,000 minutes played...Scored 1,471 career points, ranking 22nd all-time; 51st Wolverine to surpass 1,000 career points...Recorded 499 career assists, ranking fourth all-time; ninth Wolverine with 400-plus in career...Ranks tied for fourth all-time in three-point field goals made (233)...Ranks second in career free-throw percentage (83.67%)...Ranks eighth all-time in three-point field goals attempted (581)...Ranks seventh all-time in steals (146)...Is the only player in U-M history to score 1,000 points, pulled down 500 rebounds and dish out 400 assists...Recorded just the fifth triple-double in U-M history with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against Youngstown State (Dec. 19, 2015)...Owns U-M's single-game assist record with 16 at Nebraska (March 5, 2017)...Owns U-M's single-season record for three-point field goals attempted (232, 2016-17)...Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player (2017)...All-Big Ten second team (2017, B1G Coaches & media)...All-Big Ten third team (2016, B1G Coaches), honorable mention (2016, media)...Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2014)...Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Feb. 13, & March 6, 2017)...Big Ten Freshman of the Week (Jan. 27, 2014)...USBWA All-District V team (2017)...NABC District 7 second team (2017)...2K Classic All-Tournament team (2016)...U-M's Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player Award (2017)...U-M's Thad Garner Leadership Award (2017)...U-M's Award for Outstanding Free Throw Shooting (2017)...U-M's Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player (2016)...2x U-M's Gary Grant Award for Most Assists (2016, '17)...U-M's Loy Vaught Rebounding Award (2016)...U-M Athletic Academic Achievement (2014)

Senior (2016-17)



Started all 38 games for the Maize and Blue, one of three Wolverines to start every game of the season...Guided U-M to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, including an upset of No. 2 seed Louisville...Led the team and was eighth in the Big Ten with a 15.5 scoring average, while scoring in double figures in 31 of Michigan's 38 games...Averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and shot 43-for-101 (42.6 percent) from three-point range in conference games...In the four Big Ten Tournament wins, averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and was 22-for-23 (95.7 percent) from the free-throw line...Posted a career-high 29 points in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal win over Minnesota (March 11) and had 13 20-plus point contests...Recorded four double-doubles on the season, including a 26-point, 11-rebound output against Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (March 17)...Led U-M with 22 points while adding seven assists and six rebounds in the Big Ten Tournament championship game win over Wisconsin (March 12)...Scored his 1,000th career point on a free throw at UCLA (Dec. 10)...Dished out his 400th career assist in a win over Michigan State (Feb. 7)...Set U-M's single-game assist mark with 16 in a win at Nebraska (March 5) while adding a season-high five steals...Was 149-for-170 (87.6 percent) from the free-throw line, which was second in the Big Ten and third in U-M single season history...Averaged 5.0 assists per game, which led the team and was fifth in the Big Ten...Had a team-best 43 steals, including five in a win at Nebraska (March 5)...Averaged 34.8 minutes per game, playing 40-plus minutes in overtime contests against Minnesota (Feb. 19) and Purdue (March 10)

Junior (2015-16)



Started 33 games, missing three games due to left ankle injury...Helped U-M return to NCAA Tournament, earning No. 11 seed in the East regional...Played in program's first NCAA First Four defeating Tulsa (W, 67-62; March 16) and advancing to NCAA first round match-up against No. 6 Notre Dame (L, 70-63; March 18)...Helped U-M advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinal for the sixth time after a buzzer beating win over No. 1 seed Indiana (W, 72-69; March 11) -- U-M's first win over a No. 1 seed at the conference tournament...Recorded U-M's fifth triple-double in program history with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against Youngstown State (Dec. 19)...Recorded a double-double on road win at Nebraska (Jan. 23) with 19 points and a career-best 12 rebounds...Averaged 11.6 points per game, posting 23 double-figure games, with three 20-plus point games including a career-best 26 points at Minnesota (Feb. 10)...Averaged a team and career-best 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game...Recorded two 10-plus assist games, including a career-best 13 against Youngstown State and 12 vs. Indiana (March 11) in Big Ten Tournament, which set the conference tournament single game record...Led U-M with 59 steals (1.8 spg), including a career-best six steals vs. Notre Dame (March 18) in the NCAA Tournament...Averaged 33.6 minutes per game, playing over 1,000 minutes (1,108) and recording 26 games of 30-plus minutes including a season-best 41 minutes in overtime game vs. Northwestern (March 10) at the Big Ten Tournament

Sophomore (2014-15)



Started 19 games before suffering season ending injury to his left toe/foot vs. Villanova (Nov. 25) in the championship game of the Legends Classic -- fifth game of season...Played through injury over the next 14 games before it impacted his overall left foot causing him to miss the final 12 games of the season...Helped U-M to highlighted season wins over Syracuse (68-65; Dec. 2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge; vs. Oregon (70-63; Nov. 24) in the semifinal of the Legends Classic and 24/23 Ohio State (64-57; Feb. 22)...Averaged 10.7 points per game, scoring in double figures in 11 games, including a season-best 22 points against Hillsdale (Nov. 15)...Averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game...Averaged 33.3 minutes per game playing 20-plus minutes in 19 games with a season-best 40 minutes, three times -- Detroit (Nov.. 20), Northwestern (Jan. 17) and Wisconsin (Jan. 24)

Freshman (2013-14)



One of seven Wolverines to play in all 37 games -- joining graduate student Jordan Morgan, senior Jon Horford, juniors Spike Albrecht and Glenn Robinson III, sophomore Caris LeVert and freshman Zak Irvin...Started 36 games, missing only start due to illness against Iowa, Jan. 22...Helped U-M to its fourth straight 20-plus win season (28-9)...Helped U-M win its first outright Big Ten Championship in 28 years (1986), winning league by three games (15-3)...Helped U-M to its first No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament, advancing to championship game for first time in 16 years (1998) -- just U-M's second all-time championship game appearance...Helped U-M earn the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament Midwest region, the program's fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance; advanced to the Elite Eight for second straight year, just missed second straight Final Four falling to Kentucky, 75-72, on a last second three-pointer...Helped U-M defeated three straight top-10 opponents for the first time in school history -- at No. 3 Wisconsin (77-70, Jan. 18); against No. 10 Iowa (75-67, Jan. 22) and at No. 3 Michigan State (80-75, Jan. 25)...Recorded first career double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds at Ohio State (Feb. 11)...Averaged 7.9 points per game, scoring in double figures in 12 games including a season-best 19 points at Michigan State (Jan. 25)...Averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game...Averaged 26.7 minutes per game, playing 30-plus minutes in 16 games

Prep Career

Played at Chandler Park Academy under coach, and father, Derrick Walton Sr...Parade All-American (2013)...Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year (2013)...Mr. Basketball of Michigan Runner-up (2013)...Associated Press Class B Player of the Year (2013), Class B All-State first team (2011, '12, '13)...Detroit News Dream Team (2013), Class B All-State first team (2012) and second team (2011), All-East first team (2011, '12, '13)...Detroit Free Press Class B All-State first team (2012) and second team (2011), All-Metro (2012, '13), All-East first team (2012, '13) and second team (2011)...Averaged 20-plus points in all four varsity seasons -- 26.2 ppg (2013), 26.1 ppg (2012), 24.0 ppg (2011) and 20.0 ppg (2010); finishing career with well over 2,000 points...Helped Chandler Park to four straight Charter School League titles, not losing a league game in four seasons...Helped Chandler Park to back-to-back District titles (2012, '13), reaching regional semifinal (2013) and championship (2012)...As a senior, averaged 26.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 5.4 steals per game, recording four triple-doubles...As a junior, averaged 26.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 7.3 steals per game, recording a quadruple-double against Cesar Chavez Academy (Jan. 31) -- 34 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals...Played for Team USA in 2012 Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Mannheim, Germany (April 7-14); helped Team USA to a seventh (3-3); played in all six games with one start averaging 7.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists...Played AAU with the Michigan Mustangs and the Super Friends

Personal

Given name is Derrick Walton Jr...Born April 3, 1995, in Detroit, Mich...Son of Angela and Derrick Walton Sr...School of Kinesiology...Sport Management Major

Personal Notes



Wears No. 10 in honor of Dorian Dawkins, who passed away in 2009 after collapsing at a basketball game...Possesses a high basketball IQ...Outstanding court vision and strong passer...Versatile scorer who can create off the dribble or knock down long range bucket...Verbally committed to Michigan (August 1, 2011) and signed (Nov. 16, 2012)