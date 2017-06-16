Billy Garrett: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 213

Position: PG

College: DePaul

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 14.9

RPG: 2.9

APG: 3.3

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of DePaul Athletics

Career Notes: 2014 BIG EAST Rookie of the Year... three-time BIG EAST All-Academic Team member... third player in program history to earn league Freshman/Rookie of the Year honor... joins Quentin Richardson (1999 Conference USA Freshman of the Year) and Cleveland Melvin (2011 BIG EAST Rookie of the Year)... named to the 2014 BIG EAST All-Rookie Team... 64 career games in double-figures... fourth in school history with an .826 (408-494) career free throw percentage... eighth all-time with 408 free throws... 10th with 494 free throw attempts... 15th at DePaul with 325 career assists... 15th with 324 three-point attempts... 19th with 100 three-pointers... 34th on DePaul’s all-time scoring list with 1,154 points... became 49th player in program history with 1,000 career points at Georgetown on Jan. 9, 2016... became the 16th player in program history with 300 assists against Providence on Feb. 2, 2016... became 19th player in school history with 100 three-pointers against Seton Hall on March 5, 2016... signed with DePaul on Nov. 21, 2012.

2015-16 (Junior): Named to NABC Honors Court and BIG EAST All-Academic Team... preseason second team All-BIG EAST... played in and started 30 games... reached double-figures in 21 games... ranked among BIG EAST leaders in free throw percentage (8th - .819), assists (11th - 3.5 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (11th - 1.4) and scoring (15th - 12.6 ppg)... in conference games only ranked among leaders in assists (10th - 3.6 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (11th - 1.3), free throw percentage (13th - .803) and scoring (19th - 12.1 ppg)... 18 points against Seton Hall... 19-point, 10-assist double-double against St. John’s... 14 points, five rebounds, four assists at St. John’s... 16 points against Providence with six boards, four assists... 18 points, two assists, two rebounds against Xavier... 14 points at Marquette including a three-point play with 1.1 seconds left to win the game... added five assists, three steals against the Golden Eagles... 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals against Creighton... 16 points (12-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists at Georgetown... three straight 20-point games against George Washington, Georgetown and Seton Hall... 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds at Seton Hall... 21 points against Georgetown with five rebounds and five assists... named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after George Washington game... 20 points against George Washington with seven assists... 15 points and five assists at Stanford... 19 points at Drake with two rebounds... 16 points, six rebounds, three assists against Chicago State... 13 points, six assists, two rebounds at UIC... 22 points, seven assists, four boards against Norfolk State... 12 points against Florida State... 11 points, four assists against South Carolina... 14 points, four boards at Penn State... named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after Western Michigan game... scored 18 points (10-11 FT) against Western Michigan with five rebounds and four assists.

2014-15 (Sophomore): Honorable mention All-BIG EAST... preseason second team All-BIG EAST... named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team... started 32 games... one of three players to start every game... one of four players to average in double-figures... led team with 12.3 points per game and 126 assists... 158 free throws are ranked ninth on DePaul's season chart while the 190 attempts are tied for 10th... recorded three games without missing a free throw with at least 11 attempts... only 22 times in school history has a player made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss... ranked among BIG EAST leaders in all games for free throw percentage (4th - .832), assists (4th - 3.9 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (9th - 1.7) and scoring (13th - 12.3 ppg)... in league games only, ranked among leaders in assists (4th - 4.1 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (7th - 1.8), free throw percentage (12th - .788) and scoring (16th - 12.0 ppg)... 10 points and eight assists against Creighton in first round of BIG EAST Tournament... eight points, seven assists at Georgetown... 11 points and four rebounds against Providence... 18 points at St. John’s... 20 points, four assists, four boards against Seton Hall... 16 points against Villanova with eight assists, four rebounds... 16 points at Providence... 14 points, four rebounds at Seton Hall... named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after games against Georgetown and St. John’s... 20 points (13-13 FT) with two assists, two boards against St. John’s... fifth player in school history to not miss a free throw with at least 13 attempts... 16 points, six rebounds, five assists against Georgetown... nine points, six assists at Creighton... named to BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after wins over Marquette and Xavier... second career double-double with 15 points and 10 assists against Xavier with five rebounds... 19 points against Marquette with four rebounds... 16 points, four rebounds against Loyola Marymount... 13 points, four assists against Ohio... 15 points, four assists against Colorado... 10 points, four assists against Illinois State and at George Washington... 18 points against Milwaukee with six rebounds, four assists... set Allstate Arena record for a DePaul player by going 11-for-11 from free throw line... first DePaul player to not miss from the line with at least 10 attempts at Allstate Arena... feat has been done by three opposing players (last D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera vs. Georgetown on Feb. 3, 2014)... 15 points against Northern Illinois with three rebounds, three assists... totaled nine points, four assists, two steals against Stanford... 15 points against Lehigh with four assists... 15 points, three assists against Drake... 12 points, six assists (zero turnovers), two steals against UIC... knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with seven seconds left.

2013-14 (Freshman): BIG EAST Rookie of the Year and member of league's All-Rookie Team... five-time BIG EAST Rookie of the Week... named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team... played in 31 games with 25 starts... led all BIG EAST freshmen in scoring, assists and free throw percentage... led team with 37 three-pointers and second with 93 assists... 21 games in double-figures... three games with at least 20 points... 14 games with six or more free throws... ranked among BIG EAST leaders in all games for free throw percentage (7th - .825), assist-to-turnover ratio (11th - 1.4), assists (13th - 3.0 apg) and scoring (18th - 12.4 ppg)... in league games only, ranked among leaders in free throw percentage (13th - .813), three-point field goal percentage (t13th - .397), assists (14th - 2.7 apg) and scoring (15th - 13.8 ppg)... 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals against Georgetown in first round of BIG EAST Tournament... 12 points, four steals, three assists at St. John's... 15 points against Seton Hall with three assists... named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week after Xavier and Marquette games... 26 points (5-8 3pt. FG), two assists against Marquette... sent game to overtime with just under three seconds left in regulation on a 25-foot three-pointer... 17 points, five assists at Xavier... 10 points at Providence with three rebounds... nine points, five assists at Creighton... 12 points against Georgetown... 18 points against Xavier with three assists... named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week after St. John's and Villanova games... 11 points, three rebounds, three assists at Villanova... 21 points against St. John's with five assists... carded first career 20-point game with 22 points at Butler along with five boards, five assists... 10 points, three rebounds at Marquette... 17 points at Georgetown with three assists... named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week after Northwestern game... scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer in the 57-56 win over the Wildcats... totaled nine points with four assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots... 18 points at Illinois State with four assists... named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week on Dec. 16 following games against Florida Atlantic and Chicago State... 17 points (including eight of DePaul's first 10 in overtime) against Chicago State with five rebounds, four steals... 14 points, four rebounds, three assists against Florida Atlantic... named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week on Dec. 2 following games against Wichita State, Texas and Oregon State... recorded first career double-double with 15 points and 10 assists against Oregon State... first freshman since Sammy Mejia to record a point-assist double-double... Mejia accomplished the feat with 11 points and 11 assists against Southern Miss on Feb. 28, 2004... 11 points against Texas in first collegiate start... nine points, three assists at Milwaukee... 12 points against Wright State with two steals... tallied eight assists (one turnover) with five points and three boards against Southern Miss... opened collegiate career with four assists, three rebounds and two points against Grambling State.

High School: Led Morgan Park High School to a 33-3 record and an Illinois High School Class 3A State Championship in 2013... the Mustangs finished the season ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Super 25 national high school rankings... finished tied for ninth in the Illinois Mr. Basketball voting... his No. 5 jersey was retired at Morgan Park after finishing career as all-time leader in scoring and assists... only Garrett and Louisville's Wayne Blackshear have their jerseys retired at Morgan Park... totaled 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in championship game... four-year starter at Morgan Park... averaged 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds per game as a senior (2012-13) and 25.2 points, five assists and three rebounds per game as a junior (2011-12)... led Morgan Park to the Proviso West Holiday Tournament title... first team Class 3A All-State honoree by the Associated Press as a senior... earned All-City, All-Area and All-State honors in both his junior and senior years... named to the ESPN 100 as No. 94 overall and 23rd among all points guards... ranked as the 22nd-best point guard (No. 99 overall) by Rivals.com... also a top 100 recruit by Scout.com and No. 18 among the nation's top point guards... played on the AAU circuit for the Mac Irvin Fire playing in the nation's top summer events... also made summer stops at the Pangos All-American camp, NBPA Top 100 camp and the Deron Williams Skills Academy... coached by Nick Irvin, Curtis Blair, Walter Woghiern and Terry Johnson.

Personal: Son of DePaul assistant coach Billy Garrett and Annissa Lambrith-Garrett... grandson of Bill Garrett, the first African-American basketball player in the Big 10... he was an All-American at Indiana before being drafted by the Boston Celtics... he also played with the Harlem Globetrotters before becoming a high school coach in Indiana... Finance major in the Driehaus College of Business.